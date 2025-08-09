Banaras Hindu University Round 1 Allotment List Released For UG Admissions, Check Directly Here

BHU Round 1 Allotment List Released 2025: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has announced the Round 1 allotment list for Undergraduate (UG) admissions under the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2025. Students can view their allotment status via the Samarth dashboard on the official website - bhu.ac.in.

BHU UG Admissions 2025: How To Download Allotment List?

Visit the official website, bhu.ac.in.

Click on "SamarthERP@BHU", on the top of the page.

A new page will open.

Login with your username and password.

The allotted seat will be displayed on the screen.

Download the seat allotment result for future reference.

Here is the direct link to log in and check your Round 1 allotment list: "Candidate Samarth Portal".

BHU Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Next Steps After Seat Allocation

Candidates who accept their allotted seat must pay the acceptance fee by August 11, 2025 (11:59 pm). Failure to do so will result in seat cancellation.

Students will have the option to choose either the "Upgrade" or "Freeze" option. If they select the Upgrade option, they will need to pay the difference in fees. In case no upgrade is available, their current seat will be retained. If they choose the Freeze option, their allotted seat will be secured with no further changes.

In the "Upgrade" option, the difference in fee means that students who upgrade from a 20,000 rupee course to 25,000 rupee course will have to pay the difference of 5,000 rupees.