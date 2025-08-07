BHU Releasing 1st Merit List, Cut-offs For Undergraduate Admissions Today, Check Direct Link

The Banaras Hindu University is all set to release the Round 1 seat allotment result for undergraduate admissions today, August 8. Once released, the merit list can be accessed on the official website. Regular classes are scheduled to begin on August 28.

The university will also release the cutoff marks and subject combinations by the evening of the same day. To check their results and cutoffs, students will have to log in to the website. Those allotted seats must deposit the admission fee immediately to confirm their admission.

BHU Seat Allotment: Complete Schedule

The registration process for UG courses concluded with the deadline extended to August 2. Students were given the opportunity to make corrections to their forms on August 4 and 5.

Four rounds are scheduled for UG admission from August 8 to 18:

Round 1: Seat allotment, fee payment link, and cutoff list - August 8

Round 2: Next seat allotment list - August 11

Round 3: Third round seat allotment - August 14

Round 4: Final round seat allotment - August 18

Selected students will be required to report to their respective departments for document verification and seat reservation on August 25. Students will have to carry all necessary documents and ensure timely fee submission.

Students enrolled in practical-based courses will need to take their exams on the BHU campus and its respective departments between August 13 and 16, 2025. It is mandatory for registered candidates to be present on the assigned dates, as missing them may result in forfeiting their chance.

The correction facility will be accessible only to those applicants who have successfully completed their registration process, including fee payment, within the specified deadline.

Applicants who have mistakenly entered the wrong gender in their forms must rectify it during the correction period. According to BHU's official notice, female applicants will be able to access a wider range of preferences or centres once the correction is made.