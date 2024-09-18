Banaras Hindu University Hiring Vice-Chancellor, Salary 2.10 Lakh

Banaras Hindu University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Vice-Chancellor. A distinguished academician, with a minimum of 10 years' experience as Professor in a university or 10 years' experience in reputed research and/or academic administrative organisation with proof of having demonstrated academic leadership are eligible to apply. The candidates applying for the post should not be more than 67 years of age.

As per the official notification, the applicant must be a person possessing the highest level of competence, integrity, morals and institutional commitment.

Selected candidates will be entitled for a salary of Rs 2,10,000 (Fixed) per month with Special Allowance of Rs 11,250 and other usual allowances.

Appointment of the eligible candidate will be made from a panel of names recommended by a committee constituted under the provisions of Act of the university.

Candidates who wish to apply for the post can visit the official website of the Ministry of Education SAMARTH portal on the following link: https://vcrec.samarth.ac.in/index.php/

The deadline to apply for the post of vice chancellor is October 11, 2024 by 5 pm.

The institute had earlier invited online applications for the post of Finance Officer. Candidates having experience in Finance, Accounts and Audit can apply for the job role by October 3, 2024, upto 5 pm. The downloaded application form along with supporting documents should reach the office of the registrar by October 7, 2024. The officers not exceeding 58 years of age on the closing date of the application form is eligible for the post.