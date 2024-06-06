BHU School Entrance Test Result 2024 For Admissions To Classes 9, 11 Out

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has released the results for the School Entrance Test (SET) 2024. The entrance test is held for admission to Classes 9 and 11. Those who have appeared in the exam can check their results by visiting the official website.

The exam for admission to Class 9 was held on April 29, while for Class 11 (Math, Biology, Arts, Commerce), exams took place on April 30, May 1, May 2, and May 3, respectively.

The provisional answer key was released on May 15. Candidates were allowed to raise objections against the provisional answer key from May 16 to May 17. The final answer key was released on May 15.

BHU School Entrance Test Result 2024: Counseling/Admission Schedule

Class 11 (Maths): June 21 (9 am to 11 am) Class 11 (Biology): June 22 (9 am to 11 am) Class 11 (Arts): June 24 (9 am to 11 am) Class 11 (Commerce): June 25 (9 am to 11 am)

Class 9: June 26 (9 am to 11 am)

Class 11 (Paid Seats) in CHBS Only (For all streams): July 05 (9 am to 11 am)

Dates of Counseling for Waiting List (if any):

Class 11 (Maths & Biology)- June 28 Class 11 (Arts & Commerce)- June 29

Class 9- July 1

BHU Class 9, 11 Admission 2024: Eligibility Criteria

For Class 9: Applicants must be between 13 and 15 years old as of March 31, 2024, with a birth date falling between March 31, 2009, and March 31, 2011. Additionally, they should have successfully completed the VIII standard examination from a recognized school.

For Class 11: Candidates must not exceed 18 years of age as of March 31, 2024, with a birth date not earlier than March 31, 2006. They should have passed the X standard examination from a recognized Board/University with the following percentage of marks/grades:

For external candidates (applying through SET):

A minimum of 60% marks or equivalent grades in aggregate in Class 10 for admission to the Maths & Biology Stream. Additionally, a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent grades in each subject of Maths and Science is required. A minimum of 55% marks or equivalent grades in aggregate in Class 10 for admission to the Commerce Stream. Admission to the Arts stream requires passing the Class 10 examination.