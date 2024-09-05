BHU UG Admission 2024: Application Process For Spot Round Begins On September 9

BHU UG Admission 2024: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will begin registration for the spot-round admission on September 9, 2024. Interested and eligible students can register by visiting the official website, bhucuet.samarth.edu.in.

BHU UG Admission 2024: Schedule

Last Date for Spot Round-I Registration: September 11, 2024 (11.59 pm)

Spot Round-I (Seat Allocation & Fee Submission): September 12, 2024 to September 14, 2024

Physical Reporting of Admitted Students (All Regular Rounds excluding Spot Round candidates): September 13, 2024 (10 am) to September 14, 2024 (4 pm)

BHU UG Spot Round 2024: Steps To Register

Visit the official website, bhucuet.samarth.edu.in

Select "UG Spot Round Registration 2024" on the homepage

Enter the CUET application number along with the date of birth as mentioned on the CUET form

Click on "Register"

Complete the form by providing the required details

Pay the registration fees and submit the form

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Some common undergraduate courses offered by BHU include Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Legislative Law, Bachelor of Arts (Honours), Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Commerce, Bachelor of Pharmacy, Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery, Bachelor of Dental Surgery, Bachelor of Arts in Music, Bachelor of Education, and more.

BHU UG 2024: Basic Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have the required NTA-CUET (UG) marks for admission.

Candidates must have studied relevant subjects at the 10+2 level.

Candidates must have secured the required percentage of marks at the 10+2 level.

BHU UG 2024: Registration Fee

UR/OBC-NCL/EWS: Rs 500

SC/ST/PwBD: Rs 250

The registration fee paid online is non-refundable.

Documents Required for Verification During BHU UG Counselling: