BHU UG Admission 2024: Application Process For Spot Round Begins On September 9

BHU UG Admission 2024: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will begin registration for the spot-round admission on September 9, 2024. Interested and eligible students can register by visiting the official website, bhucuet.samarth.edu.in.
BHU UG Admission 2024: Schedule
- Last Date for Spot Round-I Registration: September 11, 2024 (11.59 pm)
- Spot Round-I (Seat Allocation & Fee Submission): September 12, 2024 to September 14, 2024
- Physical Reporting of Admitted Students (All Regular Rounds excluding Spot Round candidates): September 13, 2024 (10 am) to September 14, 2024 (4 pm)
BHU UG Spot Round 2024: Steps To Register
- Visit the official website, bhucuet.samarth.edu.in
- Select "UG Spot Round Registration 2024" on the homepage
- Enter the CUET application number along with the date of birth as mentioned on the CUET form
- Click on "Register"
- Complete the form by providing the required details
- Pay the registration fees and submit the form
- Take a printout of the application form for future reference
Some common undergraduate courses offered by BHU include Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Legislative Law, Bachelor of Arts (Honours), Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Commerce, Bachelor of Pharmacy, Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery, Bachelor of Dental Surgery, Bachelor of Arts in Music, Bachelor of Education, and more.
BHU UG 2024: Basic Eligibility Criteria
- Candidates must have the required NTA-CUET (UG) marks for admission.
- Candidates must have studied relevant subjects at the 10+2 level.
- Candidates must have secured the required percentage of marks at the 10+2 level.
BHU UG 2024: Registration Fee
- UR/OBC-NCL/EWS: Rs 500
- SC/ST/PwBD: Rs 250
The registration fee paid online is non-refundable.
Documents Required for Verification During BHU UG Counselling:
- Class 10 mark sheet
- Class 12 mark sheet
- CUET scorecard
- Sports category certificate (if applying under sports quota)
- Category certificate (if applicable)
- Transfer certificate