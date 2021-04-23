Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test Details Out; Registration Begins Next Week

Kerala teacher eligibility test registration begins on April 28.

The details of the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) has been released by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan. Registration for the exam will begin next week on April 28. The application forms will be available on the official website. Candidates can fill and submit the forms till May 7.

KTET Notification

Regarding the exam date of KTET, the official notification says the exam dates have not been decided due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The exam dates will be announced 20 days in advance, the notification also mentions.

The KTET comprises four categories-- While lower primary, upper primary and high school classes comprise the first three categories, language teachers in Arabic, Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu (up to Upper Primary level), Specialist teachers and Physical Education teachers (up to High School level) comprise the last category.

Candidates who score 60% or above in the KTET are declared to be qualified.

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has also released the details of the Nursery Teachers Certificate exam. The deadline for online application submission, depositing exam fee and fees for mark list in the institution is April 30 for the Nursery Teachers Certificate exam.

NTCE Kerala Exam Notification