KTET October 2018 Exam Result Released On Official Website

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the result for Kerala Eligibility Test (KTET) October 2018. The result is available on the official website for KTET 2018. KTET is an eligibility exam for teachers at lower primary, upper primary and high school level in Kerala. The result has been declared separately for all the four categories. Earlier the Pareeksha Bhavan had also released the answer keys for all the four categories separately.

KTET October 2018 Result: How to download?

Step one: Go to official KTET website: www.ktet.kerala.gov.in

Step two: Click on the result link available on the homepage.

Step three: Select your category from the drop down menu.

Step four: Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Step five: Submit and view your result.

KTET 2018 exam was conducted for categories I and II on October 20, for category III on October 21, and for category IV on October 28, 2018. The exam was of two and half hours duration and was objective in nature.

