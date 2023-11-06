Kerala TET 2023: Registration Opens Today, Check Eligibility And Key Dates

Kerala TET 2023: Candidates can start downloading admit cards starting December 20.

The registration for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test, 2023 (KTET 2023) October session is starting today, November 6. Prospective candidates who meet the eligibility criteria will have to visit the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in in order to register for the examination. The deadline for submitting applications without a late fee is November 17, while with a late fee, it is November 18. According to the schedule released by Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan, applicants can obtain a printout of their application form until November 18. The examination will be held on December 29 and 30.

Admit cards for the test will be available at ktet.kerala.gov.in, and candidates can start downloading them from December 20.

The KTET will be conducted in two shifts, with the first session beginning at 10am and lasting for 2.5 hours, and the second session from 2pm to 4.30pm.

To apply for the KTET October 2023 exam, follow these steps:

Visit the KTET examination website at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Click on the registration link for the October exam.

Complete the registration process and log in to your account.

Fill out the application form, attaching the required documents.

Submit the examination fee payment.

Submit your application, download it, and save it for future reference.

Application fee:

The application cost for KTET is Rs 500 for all candidates, with the exception of students who fall under the SC, ST, or differently-abled categories, who need to pay Rs 250.

Eligibility:

Candidates who have successfully passed the Primary Stage of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will not be required to take the KTET Category 1 exam, and those who have passed the CTET Elementary Stage will be exempt from appearing for the KTET Category 2 exam. Additionally, individuals who have qualified in examinations such as NET, SET, MPhil, PhD, or hold an MEd degree will not need to sit for Category 1 to 4 of the KTET. Furthermore, those who pass the KTET Category 3 exam will also be eligible for Category 2.

Visit the official examination website - ktet.kerala.gov.in - for additional details.