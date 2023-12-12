Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test August 2023 Results Declared, Check Steps To Download

KTET August 2023 Results can be accessed using registration number and date of birth.c

The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (K-TET) results for the August 2023 session have been released. Those who appeared in the examination can check their results by visiting the official website at ktet.kerala.gov.in/result_august_2023. Candidates can download the results by using their login credentials, including the registration number and date of birth. To access their KTET results for 2023, candidates should choose their respective categories - Category 1, Category 2, Category 3, or Category 4. The KTET August 2023 session examination was held from September 10 to September 16. The provisional key was released on September 27, with the objection window remaining open until October 7, 2023.

Kerala TET Result 2023 - Steps to download

Go to the official website at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Click the link titled "Examination Results August 2023" on the homepage.

Select the category from the options provided: Category 1, Category 2, Category 3, or Category 4.

Enter the registration number and date of birth.

Click on submit to check results.

Kerala TET 2023 Results: Passing criteria

The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) sets different pass criteria based on the category. For Category I and II, candidates in the general category need to achieve a minimum of 60 per cent, while SC/ST/OBC/PH candidates must secure at least 55 per cent. In Category III and IV, the general category requires a minimum of 55 per cent, whereas SC/ST/OBC/PH candidates need a minimum of 50 per cent to pass the KTET examination.

To successfully clear the KTET, candidates must attain the minimum qualifying marks in each subject within their respective categories, scoring at least 40 per cent in each subject.



KTET results validity

As per the Education Minister's announcement on June 3, 2021, KTET results remain valid for a lifetime. There is no need to retake the exam to retain eligibility for teaching positions in Kerala.