Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test 2018 Rectified Answer Key Published; Result Soon

Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test 2018 Rectified Answer Key Published

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the rectified answer key for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test 2018. The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test was conducted in June 2018. Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan had released the preliminary answer key earlier and had invited objections from the candidates who had appeared in the exam. The final result will be prepared on the basis of the rectified answer key.

Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test 2018: How to download Answer Key?

Step one: Go to official website: www.keralapareekshabhavan.in/

Step two: On the home page find the link for rectified answer key.

Step three: Click on the answer key link.

Step four: The answer key will open in pdf format. Download the same.

Now that the rectified answer key has been published, the result will also be declared soon.

Alternatively, candidates can go to www.ktet.kerala.gov.in and download the answer key.

KTET exam was conducted from June 23 to June 30, 2018.

