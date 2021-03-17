Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) Result Declared

KTET result has been declared

The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) result has been declared. The exam was held in January 2021. The KTET results can be accessed from these portals: pareekshabhavan.gov.in and ktet.kerala.gov.in.

KTET Result

KTET is an eligibility exam for teachers at lower primary, upper primary and high school level in Kerala.

The KTET selection comprises four categories. The first three categories are for teacher posts of lower primary, upper primary and high school classes, respectively; the last category is for language teachers in Arabic, Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu (up to Upper Primary level), Specialist teachers and Physical Education teachers (up to High School level).

In the last KTET, 28.65% candidates had passed. The result was released in May 2020 in which out of 83,364 candidates who had registered for the exams, a total of 23,886 had succeeded.

Only those candidates who score 60% or more in the KTET are declared 'KTET passed' or 'K-TET qualified'.

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan had released the answer key of the test after the exam was over.

A revised answer key was released recently.

