Rs 12,000 Salary, Luxury Cars: Two Kerala Teachers Arrested In Drug Racket

Two contractual teachers in Kerala's Kozhikode district who earned around Rs 12,000 a month have been arrested for their alleged involvement in an MDMA distribution network, with police now probing possible links to a wider drug racket.

The accused, KC Keerthana, a physical education instructor, and K Kavya, a special educator, were taken into custody during Operation Toofan, an anti-narcotics drive launched by Kozhikode Rural Police.

Police said their alleged lavish lifestyle, including the use of luxury cars and high spending despite their modest income, raised suspicion among colleagues, who alerted authorities.

How The Investigation Began

The arrests followed the detention of a man identified as Safwan with MDMA during the anti-drug operation. According to investigators, his questioning led police to what they described as a well-organised drug distribution network.

Investigators alleged that customers contacted a Gulf-based phone number to place orders and were then sent a QR code to make payments. After the payment was confirmed, buyers allegedly received photographs or location details of concealed "dead-drop" points where the drugs had been hidden.

Police said financial investigations found that the QR codes and bank accounts used to receive payments were linked to the two women.

Investigators are examining transactions worth several lakh rupees and suspect the accounts were used to route money linked to a wider narcotics network.

Police are now also investigating whether students may have been supplied drugs by the duo.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the case. The team includes officers from the Anti-Narcotics Squad, Cyber Cell, Women's Cell and nearby police stations.

According to police, the investigation will focus on identifying the source of the MDMA, tracing those operating the network from abroad and uncovering others involved in the distribution chain.

The case has left colleagues and school staff stunned. Many recalled that the two teachers had earlier participated in anti-drug programmes in schools and were involved in government-led anti-drug awareness campaigns, including student outreach and public awareness events.