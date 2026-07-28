Business Unusual At Jantar Mantar: Now, Ex-Delhi Cops Plan Protest

Retired Delhi Police Officers To Protest At Jantar Mantar Over Alleged Attacks During CJP Rally

Guess who will be protesting at Jantar Mantar next?

Retired Delhi Police officers.

Why? To protest what they call attacks on police personnel during the Cockroach Janta Party protest in the capital.

Delhi Police has claimed that over 100 police personnel were injured after some anti-social elements allegedly infiltrated the CJP protest and attacked police personnel.

Violent clashes were reported during the CJP's Parliament March on July 20, when police resorted to a lathi-charge and fired tear gas shells to control the crowd. Protesters have alleged excesses by security personnel, while police have said they were assaulted by anti-social elements.

Now, the Delhi Police Federation, a body of retired officials, has written to Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar seeking permission for a one-day protest at Jantar Mantar on July 31.

In its application, the federation stated: "A large number of police and paramilitary force officers and personnel sustained injuries while performing their lawful duties at and around Jantar Mantar on July 20".

Application for protest permission

The body has sought permission for a sit-in from 11 am to 5 pm on July 31 to show solidarity with the police force.

The letter, received by the General Diary (GD) Section of Delhi Police Headquarters on July 27, requests permission for the dharna to highlight the sacrifices made by security personnel while maintaining law and order.

The federation stated that the proposed sit-in is being organised on behalf of retired Delhi Police personnel and law-abiding citizens and will be conducted in a completely peaceful and non-violent manner.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, while hearing petitions on the police action on July 20, made some strong observations. "The police need a new protocol during agitations," the Supreme Court observed, pointing out that the cops did not follow earlier laid down rules during the Cockroach Janta Party-led student protests.

Dealing with a batch of pleas alleging police excesses against students protesting irregularities in exams and the NEET paper leak across the country, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant referred to several incidents of violence.

"There has to be a completely independent probe. Whoever committed excesses, took the law into their hands, should be taken to task. A probe is meaningless if no responsibility is fixed," the Chief Justice said.