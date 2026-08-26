UKSSSC Exam Calendar 2026 Out: Check Recruitment-Wise Exam Dates

UKSSSC Exam Calendar 2026: The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the revised exam calendar for September to November 2026. The schedule covers around 26 recruitments, including Livestock Extension Officer, Surveyor, Assistant Boring Technician, Computer Programmer, Assistant Accountant, Junior Assistant, Stenographer Grade-1, Personal Assistant and Assistant Teacher.

According to the calendar, examinations are scheduled to begin from September 20, while several recruitment notifications are proposed to be issued from August 31 onwards. Candidates preparing for the respective Group C recruitment examinations can check the notification and tentative examination dates through the official UKSSSC website, sssc.uk.gov.in.

Click here: UKSSSC Exam Calendar 2026

UKSSSC Exam Calendar 2026: September to November Schedule

The commission has announced the following examination and recruitment schedule:

Livestock Extension Officer: September 20, 2026, from 11 am to 1 pm.

September 20, 2026, from 11 am to 1 pm. Surveyor: September 20, 2026, from 3 pm to 5 pm.

September 20, 2026, from 3 pm to 5 pm. Assistant Boring Technician: September 27, 2026, from 11 am to 1 pm.

September 27, 2026, from 11 am to 1 pm. Computer Programmer: September 27, 2026, from 3 pm to 5 pm.

September 27, 2026, from 3 pm to 5 pm. Junior Cameraman, Photo Copy Machine Operator and Projectionist: October 4, 2026, from 11 am to 1 pm.

October 4, 2026, from 11 am to 1 pm. Research Officer and Photographer: October 4, 2026, from 3 pm to 5 pm.

October 4, 2026, from 3 pm to 5 pm. Artist and Draftsman: October 11, 2026, from 11 am to 1 pm.

October 11, 2026, from 11 am to 1 pm. Legal Assistant: October 11, 2026, from 3 pm to 5 pm.

October 11, 2026, from 3 pm to 5 pm. Adventure Sports Officer: October 18, 2026, from 11 am to 1 pm.

October 18, 2026, from 11 am to 1 pm. Cameraman and Technical Assistant (History): October 18, 2026, from 3 pm to 5 pm.

October 18, 2026, from 3 pm to 5 pm. Lineman and Psychologist: October 25, 2026, from 11 am to 1 pm.

October 25, 2026, from 11 am to 1 pm. Trainer/Instructor: October 25, 2026, from 3 pm to 5 pm.

October 25, 2026, from 3 pm to 5 pm. Tourism Officer: November 1, 2026, from 11 am to 1 pm.

November 1, 2026, from 11 am to 1 pm. Assistant Accountant: October 4, 2026.

October 4, 2026. Agriculture qualification posts: October 11, 2026.

October 11, 2026. Junior Assistant, Stenographer Grade-1 and Personal Assistant: October 25, 2026.

October 25, 2026. General Intermediate-level qualification posts: November 15, 2026.

November 15, 2026. Personal Assistant: November 1, 2026.

November 1, 2026. Scaler: Physical efficiency test to begin from November 19, 2026.

Physical efficiency test to begin from November 19, 2026. Assistant Teacher (Trained Graduate Category): December 6, 2026.

December 6, 2026. Information Technology, Industrial Training Institute and Diploma qualification posts: December 13, 2026.

December 13, 2026. Science qualification posts: January 17, 2027.

January 17, 2027. Special qualification posts: January 24, 2027.

January 24, 2027. Graduate-level qualification posts: February 7, 2027.

February 7, 2027. Assistant Development Officer/Cooperative Inspector Grade-II: February 21, 2027.

Candidates should note that several dates mentioned in the calendar are tentative and may be revised by the commission. The schedule also includes proposed dates for releasing recruitment advertisements and conducting examinations or physical efficiency tests.