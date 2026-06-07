Uttarakhand Assistant Agriculture Officer Recruitment 2026: Applications Open For 90 Posts

The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the notification for Assistant Agriculture Officer (AAO) recruitment 2026. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of UKSSSC.

The commission announced 90 vacancies in the Agriculture and Animal Husbandry departments of the state. The online application process began on June 1 and will continue till June 21, 2026.

Candidates will also get an opportunity to make corrections in their application forms from June 24 to June 26. The written examination is tentatively scheduled to be held on July 26, 2026.

Read Offical Notice Here

According to the notification, the posts include Assistant Agriculture Officer Class-1, Assistant Agriculture Officer Class-3 and Fodder Assistant posts. Most of the vacancies are for the Assistant Agriculture Officer Class-3 position.

Candidates applying for these posts must possess the required educational qualifications in Agriculture. The detailed eligibility criteria, age limit and post-wise requirements are available in the official notification issued by the commission.

The selection process will consist of a written examination followed by document verification. The written test will be objective in nature and candidates who qualify will be called for the next stage of the recruitment process.

Candidates are advised to carefully read the official notification before applying and ensure that they meet all eligibility condition