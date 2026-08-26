'I Don't Support Rally': Zohran Mamdani On RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Event In New York

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said on Tuesday he did not support an upcoming event in his city featuring the leader of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Mohan Bhagwat, chief of the RSS, is scheduled to speak at a Manhattan event on Saturday, according to the event's website.

"I don't support the rally, but I don't know if the city has any jurisdiction on cancelling a private event," Mamdani, who is the first Muslim and Indian American mayor of New York City, said when asked if the event should be cancelled.

"The vision of India that I was taught by my family and one that I grew up being very familiar with was of a pluralistic society of a secular Republic that believed in the belonging of each and every person who was from India. And it has been incredibly troubling to see the rise of a movement that is predicated on an exclusionary vision."

The event's website casts the August 29 gathering as the "Universal Oneness Celebration" bringing together the Hindu American community.

The organisers, American Hindus for Engagement and Dialogue, say the event is backed by several Hindu American groups and promotes shared heritage and interfaith unity. Many local organisations have criticised it over Bhagwat's attendance and the RSS' history.

The RSS said in May it had organised foreign visits, including to the US, to counter perceptions it is a paramilitary outfit involved in attacks on minority communities.

The RSS disputes intolerance accusations and says it is a "Hindu centric civilisational, cultural movement" whose goal is to "carry the nation to the pinnacle of glory," including by uniting Hindus.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)