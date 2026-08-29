Indian Railways Announce 4-Day Sai Shivam Tour: Route, Price, Time And All You Need To Know

Sometimes, all you really have to do is pack your bags and head to the places you've always wanted to visit. And if you're someone who is spiritual and enjoys exploring religious destinations, planned tours can come to the rescue. IRCTC has announced a package called ‘Sai Shivam' that covers Shirdi, Nashik, and Trimbakeshwar. The tour is scheduled to run every Friday and includes train tickets, accommodation, food, an AC vehicle for transportation on a shared basis per the itinerary, and sightseeing.

Let's take a look at the 4-day itinerary:

The trip begins on a Friday, with departure from Kacheguda Railway Station by Train No. 17064 (Ajanta Express) at 18:40 hrs. The journey will continue overnight.

On day two, you will arrive at Nagarsol Railway Station at 07:10 hrs, followed by a transfer to the hotel in Shirdi. You can visit the Shirdi Temple on your own (darshan ticket not included). The evening is free to explore Shirdi, followed by an overnight stay at the hotel.

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Here comes Sunday. On day three, you will check out from the hotel and depart for Nashik, around 90 km away. The itinerary includes a visit to the Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga Temple, followed by a drop-off at Panchavati in Nashik. Please note that cars and other large vehicles may not be allowed inside Panchavati, so tourists may need to use local transport, such as auto-rickshaws, to cover the sightseeing points.

In the evening, you will be dropped at Nagarsol Railway Station by 20:30 hrs to board Train No. 17063 (Ajanta Express) at 21:20 hrs for the overnight journey. On day four, Monday, you will arrive at Kacheguda Railway Station at 09:45 hrs, marking the end of the trip.

What is included in the package?

The package includes a train journey by Sleeper Class for the Standard package and 3AC for the Comfort package, along with an AC vehicle for transportation as per the itinerary on a sharing basis. It also covers breakfast for two days, travel insurance, all sightseeing and excursions mentioned in the itinerary, and applicable taxes.

The tour has a total of 22 seats available, with 16 seats in the Standard Class (Sleeper Non-AC) and six seats in the Comfort Class (3-Tier AC).

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The Comfort (3A) package costs Rs 11,560 for single occupancy, Rs 9,430 for double occupancy, Rs 9,240 for triple occupancy, Rs 8,400 for a child with a bed (5–11 years), and Rs 7,460 for a child without a bed (5–11 years).

The Standard (SL) package costs Rs 9,870 for single occupancy, Rs 7,740 for double occupancy, Rs 7,550 for triple occupancy, Rs 6,710 for a child with a bed (5–11 years), and Rs 5,770 for a child without a bed (5–11 years).