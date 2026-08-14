Indian Railways' 4-Day Jyotirlinga Heritage Tour From Chandigarh Starts At Rs 25,780

If you have been planning a short spiritual getaway from Chandigarh, IRCTC has a new package that covers some of Madhya Pradesh's popular temple towns and heritage spots. The Jyotirlinga Heritage Ex Chandigarh package takes travellers to Ujjain, Omkareshwar, Maheshwar and Indore over four days.

The tour is scheduled for October 5, 2026, and includes flights from Chandigarh to Indore and back. The package is designed as a 3-night, 4-day trip, with hotel stays, meals and sightseeing transport included.

What The IRCTC Package Covers

The trip starts from Chandigarh, with travellers flying to Indore. From there, the group will head to Ujjain, followed by Omkareshwar and Maheshwar, before returning to Indore for the flight back to Chandigarh.

The package includes air tickets, three nights of hotel stay, three breakfasts, three dinners, AC bus services for sightseeing, travel insurance and applicable taxes.

Hotel stays are planned at Hotel Solaris or a similar property in Indore, Mittal Resort or a similar property in Ujjain, and Hotel Temple View Omkareshwar or a similar property in Omkareshwar.

A Look At The 4-Day Itinerary

Day 1: Chandigarh – Indore – Ujjain

The journey begins with a flight from Chandigarh to Indore. From the airport, travellers will be transferred to Ujjain. After checking in, the itinerary includes a visit to Mahakaleshwar Temple, followed by dinner and an overnight stay.

Day 2: Ujjain – Omkareshwar

Travellers can opt for an early morning visit to Mahakaleshwar Temple for Bhasm Aarti. After breakfast, there is some free time to explore places such as Kal Bhairav and Ram Ghat. The group will then leave for Omkareshwar for the night.

Day 3: Omkareshwar – Maheshwar – Indore

The day starts with a visit to Omkareshwar Temple. After breakfast and check-out, the group will head to Maheshwar. The plan includes exploring its riverside temples. Travellers may also visit Rehwa Society to see the making of Maheshwari sarees, depending on time. The route back to Indore can also include Rajwada Palace and Sarafa Bazaar.

Day 4: Indore – Chandigarh

After an early breakfast, travellers will check out and head to the airport for their return flight to Chandigarh.

How Much Does The Package Cost?

The package starts at Rs 25,780 per person for triple occupancy. Double occupancy costs Rs 26,800 per person, while a single-occupancy package is priced at Rs 32,960.

For children aged 5-11 years, the cost is Rs 22,740 with a bed and Rs 22,740 without a bed, as listed by IRCTC. For children aged 2-4 years without a bed, the price is Rs 16,430.

Travellers should note that sightseeing entry tickets, lunch, local transport or airport pick-up and drop-off in Chandigarh, flight meals, tips, personal expenses and tour guide services are not included.

IRCTC also notes that the flight timings and itinerary are indicative and may change due to airline operations or local conditions.