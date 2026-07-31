Sawan 2026: Your Complete Travel Guide To All 12 Jyotirlingas In India

The holy month of Sawan has begun, and it holds immense significance for devotees of Lord Shiva. Every year millions visit the sacred Jyotirlingas across India to seek blessings. While these revered shrines witness a surge in footfall during this auspicious period, reaching them is easier with proper planning.

There are 12 sacred Jyotirlingas dedicated to Lord Shiva, and all of them attract significantly large crowds during this month. Whether you are travelling by air, rail, or road, here's how you can reach some of India's most revered Jyotirlingas during Sawan:

Kashi Vishwanath (Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh)

At the heart of old Varanasi, this sacred Jyotirlinga represents an infinite pillar of light. To reach Kashi Vishwanath during Sawan travel via Varanasi Junction railway station or Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, then take a cab or auto to Godowlia Chowk, followed by a mandatory 10–15 minute walk through the security lanes.

Somnath (Prabhas Patan, Veraval, Gujarat)

The Somnath Temple in Prabhas Patan, Gujarat, is revered as the first and most ancient of the 12 sacred Jyotirlinga shrines of Lord Shiva. The primary transit hubs are Veraval Railway Station, which is 7 km away, and Diu Airport, which is 65 km away.

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Mahakaleshwar (Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh)

Located in Ujjain on the banks of the Shipra River, this Jyotirlinga is unique because the lingam is self-manifested and faces south. Arrive at Ujjain Junction, which is roughly 2 km away from the temple and takes about 10 minutes by auto-rickshaw, taxi, or a short walk.

Baidyanath (Deoghar, Jharkhand)

Baidyanath Jyotirlinga is a supreme spiritual shrine, renowned as a divine healing centre and a sacred union site of Shiva and Shakti. You can travel via Deoghar Airport, Jasidih Junction, or by foot via the traditional Kanwar Yatra from Sultanganj.

Kedarnath (Kedarnath, Uttarakhand)

Photo Credit: Pushkar Singh Dhami/ X

Situated at an altitude of 3,580 metres in the Himalayas, Kedarnath is the highest among the Panch Kedar temples. To reach the Kedarnath Jyotirlinga during the month of Sawan, you can travel via Haridwar or Rishikesh to Sonprayag by road, take a local shuttle to Gaurikund, and then complete the 16 to 18 km trek.

Mallikarjuna (Srisailam, Andhra Pradesh)

Celebrated as the "Kailash of the South". To reach this jyotirlinga, you can travel via air to Hyderabad, train to Markapur Road, or drive through scenic hill roads.

Trimbakeshwar (Nashik, Maharashtra)

It is the only Jyotirlinga that combines Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva into a single stone form. To visit this holy temple, travel via Nashik Road Railway Station, Ozar Airport in Nashik, or directly by road via National Highway 160.

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Omkareshwar (Mandhata Island, Madhya Pradesh)

Uniquely situated on Mandhata Island, which is naturally shaped like the holy symbol "Om” in the Narmada River in Madhya Pradesh, reaching this temple requires heavy planning during Sawan. The closest major hub is Indore, while Khandwa is the nearest key railway junction.

Bhimashankar (Pune, Maharashtra)

To reach Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga during the holy month of Sawan, you can make Pune or Mumbai as your primary transit hubs, and travel via air, train, or road, keeping in mind that heavy monsoon rains make the Sahyadri hill roads foggy and slow

Nageshwar (Dwarka, Gujarat)

To reach Nageshwar temple during the month of Sawan, you need to travel first to Dwarka via train or Jamnagar airport, then take a local taxi or auto-rickshaw which will take around 2.5 to 3 hours to reach.

Ramanathaswamy (Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu)

To visit the temple, you need to reach Rameswaram by air via Madurai Airport, by train directly to Rameswaram Railway Station or by road via Pamban Bridge.

Grishneshwar (Ellora, Maharashtra)

To reach Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga, travel via Aurangabad using air, train, or road, keeping in mind extended Sawan darshan hours (3:00 AM to 11:00 PM) and the heavy crowd.