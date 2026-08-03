Planning A Wildlife Trip? Indian Railways Launches All-Inclusive Maharashtra Safari Packages

Planning a wildlife holiday in Maharashtra could soon become easier. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a new wildlife tourism initiative, Vandarshan, in partnership with the Maharashtra Forest Department.

The initiative will offer all-inclusive travel packages covering train journeys, accommodation, local transport and confirmed jungle safaris across some of Maharashtra's most popular wildlife destinations. The aim is to provide travellers with a seamless booking experience while promoting responsible and sustainable tourism.

MoU signed on International Tiger Day

The initiative was unveiled on July 29, marking International Tiger Day, after IRCTC Tourism and the Maharashtra Forest Department signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote sustainable wildlife tourism in the state.

Sharing the announcement on Instagram, IRCTC described VANDARSHAN as "your gateway to Maharashtra's wild heart." It said the initiative aims to promote responsible tourism, wildlife conservation and sustainable livelihoods for local communities.

The integrated packages will remove the need for separate bookings for travel, accommodation and safari permits, making wildlife holidays more convenient for tourists.

What the packages include

Under the new initiative, travellers will be able to book confirmed train tickets, wildlife safari permits, hotel accommodation, local transportation and guided wildlife experiences through a single package. According to IRCTC, the packages are designed to combine "the thrill of the jungle with the comfort of rail travel."

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Wildlife destinations covered

The packages will include six of Maharashtra's leading wildlife destinations:

Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve

Bor Tiger Reserve

Pench National Park

Navegaon-Nagzira Tiger Reserve

Umred Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary

Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary

IRCTC said it will introduce five curated itineraries, each offering a four-night, five-day wildlife experience. The initiative is expected to cater to families, wildlife enthusiasts, photographers, birdwatchers and adventure travellers looking to explore Maharashtra's forests.

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Travel details

According to IRCTC, the tours will depart from Mumbai CSMT on the Vidarbha Express, with additional boarding stations expected to be added later. The corporation said the packages will be available exclusively through the IRCTC Tourism portal, where travellers will be able to book the complete wildlife experience under a single itinerary.