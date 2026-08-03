Maharashtra TET Paper Leak Probe Reveals SET Exam Was Next Target, Nationwide Racket Suspected

Maharashtra TET Paper Leak Row: Major revelations have emerged in the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) paper leak case, with investigators claiming that the accused had allegedly planned to target the State Eligibility Test (SET) examination after successfully breaching the TET exam.

According to the investigation, prime accused Bijendra Gupta has revealed crucial details about the alleged modus operandi of the paper leak racket. Police suspect that members of the network had links with employees at printing presses across the country to illegally obtain question papers before examinations.

Investigators are also probing allegations that the accused attempted to control examination centres through online methods and provide answers to candidates during the exam. Authorities are now verifying whether SET examination papers were also targeted by the racket.

READ MORE | From NEET To TET: Paper Leaks, Postponements, Cancellations

Thane police are continuing the investigation, with officials suspecting that the probe could expose a wider nationwide paper leak network.

The Teacher Eligibility Test 2026 in Maharashtra was postponed on June 27, a day before it was to be held, after police in Thane district found that a part of its question paper had been leaked and arrested three people.

On July 27, a suspect in the TET paper leak case surrendered before a court in Bhiwandi, following which he was arrested, taking the total number of those held to 15, according to a report by the Press Trust of India (PTI).

Defence counsel, advocate Shailesh Gaikwad said, Sonu Kumar Diwakar surrendered following the arrest of the main kingpin Bijendra Gupta. Upon his surrender, the court directed the police to submit their plea regarding custody, after which the Bhiwandi police formally took custody of Diwakar for further interrogation, Gaikwad added.

Of the 14 persons held earlier, 12 are in judicial custody, while alleged mastermind Gupta and his aide Indrajit Singh are in police custody, the PTI reported.