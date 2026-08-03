'Wrestlers Will Tell About Their Pain, I Am Happy': BJP's Brij Bhushan To NDTV

BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, seated on a huge throne-like sofa, told NDTV only the women wrestlers can speak about their pain, underscoring he is "very happy" for himself as a Delhi court on Monday acquitted the 69-year-old leader in the alleged sexual harassment case filed by women wrestlers.

"It is a very sad time for them (wrestlers)," Singh, the ex-chief of the Wrestling Federation of India, said as men around him had a big laugh.

The BJP leader though kept a straight face.

"Only they can talk about their pain, not me. I am very happy and so are my people," he said, refusing to be drawn into any conversation about the wrestlers.

The BJP leader pointed out that the court used the term "honourably acquitted", suggesting "I told you so".

"The day the accusation was leveled against me, I had said that if the charge were proven, I would willingly hang myself; today, the court has acquitted me and used the term 'honourably acquitted.' What's done is done," the BJP leader told NDTV right after his acquittal.

The case dates back to January 2023, when wrestlers, including Olympians Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, launched a protest at Jantar Mantar, accusing Brij Bhushan of sexual exploitation and intimidation. The wrestlers demanded his resignation as WFI chief and sought the dissolution of the federation.

Earlier, Delhi Police had filed a 1500-page charge sheet on June 15, 2023, after completing its investigation into the allegations.

Following a complaint to Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha, an inquiry committee comprising eminent sportspersons, including Mary Kom and Yogeshwar Dutt, was constituted. However, the WFI denied all allegations against its then president and coaches.

The Union Sports Ministry subsequently suspended the functioning of the WFI and sidelined then assistant secretary Vinod Tomar amid the controversy.

"I can't speak to you, only those women can answer you," Singh said when asked why he did not visit the women protesting against him.

World Championships medallist Vinesh Phogat said that the women wrestlers who had filed a sexual harassment case against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will appeal against the Delhi court's decision to acquit him.

"The women wrestlers have instructed their lawyers to appeal against this decision, and the appeal will be filed as soon as possible. We have not lost hope, and the wrestlers will continue their fight," Phogat posted on 'X'.

She accused the government of "protecting" Singh and said he "intimidated several girls into withdrawing their names".

"We are deeply saddened that the court did not find Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh guilty of the allegations of sexual violence made by the women wrestlers. From the very beginning, the entire administration, the government, and the system have been engaged in protecting Brij Bhushan," Phogat said.

"We had to gather a lot of courage to come out onto the streets and get an FIR registered against a powerful leader of the ruling party. Using his influence and political power, Brij Bhushan intimidated several girls into withdrawing their names. However, many women wrestlers stood firm and continued fighting against Brij Bhushan in court," Phogat said.

Speaking to news agency IANS, the BJP leader said that the court verdict in the wrestlers' sexual harassment case was a "victory of the junior players" and proves that "Olympians can lie for their own interests".

Under fire from the opposition and wary of the optics, Brij Bhushan was denied a ticket to defend Uttar Pradesh's Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat in 2024. The BJP, instead, fielded his son, Karan Bhushan Singh, who won the seat.

Asked if he will be back in Parliament, the BJP leader said it is for the "party and the people to decide".

