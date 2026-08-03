Brij Bhushan Acquitted: A Timeline Of The Wrestlers' Sexual Harassment Case

A Delhi court on Monday acquitted former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the case related to sexual harassment of women wrestlers. The order was passed by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Ashwini Panwar of the Rouse Avenue Courts.

The case stemmed from allegations of sexual harassment made by six women wrestlers, including Olympian Vinesh Phogat. It sparked nationwide protests, multiple court proceedings and intense public debate. Since the media was not permitted inside the courtroom, Singh's lawyers said he had received an "honourable acquittal", as per Bar and Bench.

Here's a timeline of how the case unfolded.

January 2023: Wrestlers launch protest

Olympians and leading wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, staged a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, accusing then Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment and abuse of power. They demanded his removal from office.

January 23, 2023: Oversight Committee formed

Following talks with then Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, the Union Sports Ministry constituted an Oversight Committee to examine the allegations. The wrestlers temporarily suspended their protest.

April 2023: Protest resumes

Alleging that no action had been taken on the committee's findings, the wrestlers resumed their protest at Jantar Mantar. After the wrestlers approached the Supreme Court, Delhi Police registered two FIRs against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. One FIR related to complaints by six adult wrestlers under IPC provisions dealing with sexual harassment, outraging modesty and stalking. A second FIR under the POCSO Act was registered based on the complaint of a minor wrestler.

May 28, 2023: Wrestlers detained

The protesting wrestlers attempted to march towards the newly inaugurated Parliament building but were detained by Delhi Police. Days later, they announced plans to immerse their medals in the Ganga before suspending the protest following intervention by farmer leaders and talks with the Centre.

June 15, 2023: Chargesheet filed

Delhi Police filed its chargesheet in the case involving the adult wrestlers. It also submitted a closure report in the separate POCSO case involving the minor complainant.

July 2023: Trial begins

A Delhi court took cognisance of the charges, paving the way for the trial.

May 2024: Charges framed

The trial court framed charges against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in relation to five complainants and against former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar for criminal intimidation in one complaint. Both pleaded not guilty.

May 2025: POCSO case closed

A Delhi court accepted the police closure report in the POCSO case after the minor complainant's father sought withdrawal of the allegations.

May-July 2026: Trial concludes

The prosecution examined 32 witnesses, concluded evidence in May 2026, and recorded the statements of the accused in June. Final arguments concluded on July 2, 2026.

August 3, 2026: Brij Bhushan acquitted

A Delhi court acquitted Singh in the sexual harassment case, bringing the criminal proceedings in one of Indian sport's most closely watched legal battles to a close.