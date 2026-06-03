TCS Sexual Harassment Case: AIMIM Ex-MP Imtiaz Jaleel Named In Chargesheet

Imtiaz Jaleel, a former member of parliament, is making the Islamic pilgrimage of hajj in Saudi Arabia. Back home, he finds his name referenced in a chargesheet in the case of alleged sexual harassment and religious conversion involving the Nashik unit of IT giant Tata Consultancy Services, or TCS.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, or AIMIM, corporator Matin Patel repeatedly referred to Jaleel, a former AIMIM MP, when he was questioned about the whereabouts of Nida Khan, an accused in the TCS case.

"You will have to ask Imtiaz Jaleel Saheb," Matin Patel said repeatedly when questioned by the Crime Branch office.

Nida Khan was arrested in central Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on May 7, with police claiming that Matin Patel provided her shelter.

The AIMIM corporator was questioned for around nine hours on May 25. He was summoned again on June 1.

Earlier, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation demolished alleged illegal constructions at the residence and other properties of corporator Matin Patel.

The demolition action triggered a war of words between Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat and AIMIM leader Jaleel.

"What was the hurry in demolishing Matin Patel's residence for which they called in forces around 6 am? Was this a national threat? If Patel committed any mistake, it was done by an individual. But his family stayed at that place and what was their fault? His elderly parents, wife and children don't have any fault," Jaleel said at the time, adding Patel's house would be reconstructed.

Based on the chargesheet and witness statements, the police may soon issue summons to Imtiaz Jaleel for questioning.

An SIT of Nashik Police is probing a total of nine cases registered in connection with the allegations against the TCS unit.

TCS, India's biggest private-sector employer, has clarified that it has a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form, and the employees allegedly involved in sexual harassment at the Nashik office have been suspended.

(With inputs from Mohsin Shaikh)