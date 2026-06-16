TCS Trade Secret Scandal: Inside US Legal Battle That Ended With A $220 Million Blow

Not long ago, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) found itself in the middle of an alleged forced conversion controversy back home. Now, trouble appears to be mounting for India's largest IT services company overseas as well.

The company is now staring at a total financial hit of about $220 million after the US Supreme Court refused to hear its appeal in a long-running trade secrets dispute with DXC Technology. The decision effectively brings the curtain down on a legal battle that has dragged on for years and leaves TCS with little room to manoeuvre.

The latest setback is significant. Following the US Supreme Court's refusal to intervene, TCS said it will take an additional one-time charge of $70 million. Combined with earlier provisions, the company's total exposure in the matter now stands at around $220 million.

TCS Trade Secret Scandal: What Is The Case About?

The roots of the dispute go back to the life insurance software business in the United States.

DXC Technology's predecessor, Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC), had licensed a proprietary life insurance software platform to insurance giant Transamerica in the 1990s. Years later, according to court filings, TCS hired more than 2,200 employees from Transamerica and allegedly used their access to CSC's software and knowledge of its proprietary systems to develop a competing insurance platform.

CSC, which later became part of DXC Technology, sued TCS in 2019 in a federal court in Dallas.

The American technology company accused TCS of misappropriating trade secrets and benefiting from confidential information that it claimed belonged to CSC. TCS, however, consistently denied wrongdoing. The Indian IT giant argued that the information in question was not secret and maintained that it had legally accessed the software.

TCS Trade Secret Scandal: The Jury's Verdict

The dispute reached a major turning point in 2023.

A jury concluded that TCS had willfully misappropriated trade secrets and recommended damages of $210 million. While the recommendation was advisory rather than binding, it marked a major victory for DXC.

The following year, US District Judge Brantley Starr reduced the amount to $168 million. The award included $56 million in compensatory damages and $112 million in punitive damages.

TCS challenged the ruling, but the Fifth US Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the award in 2025. The company then approached the US Supreme Court in a final attempt to overturn the judgment.

TCS Trade Secret Scandal: Why Did TCS Appeal?

TCS argued that the damages awarded to DXC could not be justified under US trade secrets law.

The company contended that DXC had not demonstrated actual financial losses and therefore should not have received such a large award based on what courts call "unjust enrichment" -- a legal principle that allows damages based on benefits gained by the accused rather than losses suffered by the complainant. TCS also argued that the punitive damages were excessive.

DXC countered that the lower courts had correctly applied settled law and that the case did not warrant Supreme Court review.

TCS Trade Secret Scandal: US Supreme Court's Decision

On June 15, the US Supreme Court declined to hear TCS's appeal.

The move leaves intact the $168 million judgment and effectively ends one of the most closely watched legal disputes involving an Indian technology company in the United States.

For investors, the financial impact may be manageable given TCS's size and profitability. But the case carries reputational implications as well.

Trade secret disputes are among the most sensitive forms of corporate litigation in the technology industry. They strike at the heart of intellectual property, competitive practices and client trust.

TCS Trade Secret Scandal: Why This Matters

For years, India's IT services industry has built its global reputation on trust, execution and long-term client relationships.

The TCS-DXC dispute became a rare case where an Indian technology giant found itself defending allegations of trade secret theft in a US courtroom. While TCS has continued to deny wrongdoing, the Supreme Court's refusal to hear its appeal means the adverse judgment will stand.