Employee Quits Job In "Boring" Chandigarh, Says It Lacks Delhi's Buzz

A LinkedIn post by a Chandigarh-based executive has started an online discussion after he claimed that an employee resigned because working in the city was "too boring."

The post led to mixed reactions, with many people sharing different views on the reason behind the employee's decision.

In a post on LinkedIn, Jatin Gulati, COO of Praper Media, shared the incident and said that the employee believed Chandigarh lacked the energy and pace of Delhi.

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Gulati said that one of his employees resigned because working in Chandigarh was "too boring." He said the employee felt there was nothing like Delhi in Chandigarh. He added that everyone has their own preferences, but he did not think the resignation was really about Chandigarh.

He said the experience made him notice what he described as a recurring pattern. Gulati said that some people enter a new place and immediately start exploring, while others wait for the place to entertain them.

He added that he sees the same pattern at work as well. According to Gulati, the same mindset extends to work.

He said some people remain focused on what is missing, such as better clients, better processes or better opportunities. Others, however, look at the same situation and ask how they can make the most of what they have.

Gulati said that no city, company or career is perfect. He said the people who grow are those who learn to make the most of where they are. He added that he does not think Chandigarh made the employee leave, but believes the employee's mindset did.

Social Media Reaction

The post drew mixed reactions from LinkedIn users, with many arguing that the issue was one of personal preference rather than mindset.

One user commented, "I don't think it's about mindset it's about preference."

Another user noted, "Every place has something to offer if you're willing to explore."

"Chandigarh will always have its charm, its pace, and its promise of growth," added a third user