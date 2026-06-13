"Garbage Bag As A Welcome Kit": Workplace Welcome Leaves Social Media Amused

A Bengaluru-based brand strategist has sparked conversation on social media after revealing that her new employer welcomed her with an unexpected gift: a garbage bag. Manisha Dubey, who recently joined a company, shared the experience in a LinkedIn post that quickly caught attention for its humour and practical message. According to Dubey, she arrived at her new workplace expecting the usual welcome gifts often handed out by companies, such as mugs, vouchers or wellness coupons. Instead, she found a garbage bag waiting on her desk.

While the gesture initially surprised her, Dubey said it soon made perfect sense. Having recently moved to a new city and still settling into a new routine, she realised the item was far more useful than many traditional corporate gifts.

In her post, she highlighted how many organisations speak about sustainability while continuing to distribute products wrapped in unnecessary plastic packaging. She praised Bambrew for choosing a practical item that aligned with its environmental values rather than offering a decorative gift that might go unused.

Dubey noted that the garbage bag was durable, leak-proof and free from plastic, making it a genuinely useful addition to her daily life. She jokingly described the gift as the beginning of her "environmentally responsible era".

The light-hearted post has resonated with many professionals online, with users applauding the company's focus on practicality and sustainability. Others said the story showed how simple, thoughtful gestures can sometimes leave a stronger impression than expensive welcome kits.

Dubey ended her post with a humorous request for a monthly supply of garbage bags, adding that one can never have too many when trying to live more sustainably.