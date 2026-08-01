Heritage Mustn't Be Lost To Development: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said the state's architectural heritage must not be lost as it expands infrastructure and responds to growing urbanisation.

Sawant said future projects in Goa should focus on climate resilience, energy efficiency and environmentally responsible construction while protecting the state's cultural identity.

He was speaking at the National Conference on Goan Architecture and Sustainability, organised by the Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation at The Leela Palace in New Delhi's Chanakyapuri.

Union Tourism and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Rajya Sabha MP Sadanand Shet Tanavade were among those present at the inaugural session.

'Progress Must Strengthen Goa's Character'

Speaking to the media, Sawant said Goa's architectural heritage continued to shape the state's future.

"Goa's architectural heritage is a living legacy that continues to shape our future. As we pursue rapid development, we remain committed to creating world-class, resilient and inclusive infrastructure rooted in sustainability, environmental responsibility and respect for our unique cultural identity. Our vision is to ensure that progress strengthens, rather than diminishes, the character that makes Goa truly distinctive. The National Conference on Goan Architecture & Sustainability serves as a valuable platform for architects, planners, policymakers and experts to exchange ideas and advance innovative, climate-resilient and heritage-sensitive solutions. Through collaboration, green technologies and the conservation of our architectural legacy, we can ensure that development and preservation move forward together, building a prosperous and environmentally responsible Goa for generations to come."

His remarks centred on the challenge of meeting Goa's infrastructure needs without weakening the architectural and environmental features associated with the state.

Four Key Themes On The Table

The conference featured four panel discussions covering Goan architecture and contextual design, heritage conservation and sustainable habitats, energy efficiency and green-building certification, and climate-smart construction practices.

Architects, urban planners, policymakers, researchers and sustainability experts took part in the discussions.

The sessions examined how building design, policy measures, certification systems and construction technologies could help reduce the environmental impact of new infrastructure.

Experts Discuss Green Buildings, Heritage Protection

Representatives from TERI, the Charles Correa Foundation, INTACH, the GRIHA Council, the World Bank, the International Finance Corporation and the Centre for Science and Environment participated in the conference.

Experts associated with the Auroville Earth Institute, the European Union, the Royal Danish Embassy and the Embassy of the Netherlands also attended.

Discussions focused on balancing urban growth with environmental safeguards and identifying construction practices suited to Goa's climate and architectural context.

Focus On Climate-Smart Construction

Participants discussed ways to improve energy efficiency in buildings and increase the use of materials suited to local climate conditions.

Heritage conservation was also examined as part of broader urban-planning strategies rather than being limited to the protection of individual structures.

The conference considered how government agencies, architects and the construction industry could work together while planning future infrastructure projects.

GoVAN Products Displayed

An exhibition of GoVAN products was organised alongside the conference.

The exhibition featured products connected to Goa's local craftsmanship, manufacturing and small-business sector.

Recommendations Presented At Closing Session

The event concluded with a session summarising recommendations and observations from the panel discussions.

Government representatives, architects, researchers and industry participants also held discussions after the formal sessions.

The recommendations are expected to feed into the wider discussion on how Goa plans infrastructure while balancing development, environmental concerns and the protection of its architectural heritage.