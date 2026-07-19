Amarnath, Vaishno Devi Yatras To Be Temporarily Suspended From July 19 Amid Weather Forecast

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday said that Amarnath and Mata Vaishno Devi Yatras will be temporarily suspended from July 19 due to the inclement weather forecast.

"In view of inclement weather forecast issued by India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shri Amarnathji Yatra shall remain temporarily suspended from both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes with effect from 19.07.2026 as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of the pilgrims," Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Anshul Garg said in a statement.

While no onward movement will be permitted from the Baltal and Nunwan/Chandanwari base camps in the Kashmir region, no pilgrim convoys will be allowed to proceed from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu.

"Updates regarding the resumption of (Amarnath) Yatra shall be issued in due course of time after ensuring route safety and comprehensive assessment of the weather conditions", he said.

So far, over 3.76 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the holy cave shrine during the ongoing Shri Amarnathji Yatra.

Confirming the suspension of Vaishno Devi Yatra, an official spokesperson in Jammu said, "In view of the inclement weather advisory issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra shall remain temporarily suspended as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of pilgrims," the official said.

He said the decision has been taken in the interest of public safety following forecasts indicating unfavourable weather conditions in the region. Devotees are advised to cooperate with the authorities and avoid undertaking the pilgrimage until further orders.

The weatherman has predicted moderate to widespread rainfall from July 19 to 23 across Jammu and Kashmir.

Pilgrims are requested to remain updated through official communication channels for the latest information regarding the resumption of the Vaishno Devi Yatra, the spokesperson said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)