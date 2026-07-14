2 Terror Suspects Caught On CCTV In Jammu, Hunt Underway

The security forces have launched a massive search operation across several villages in Thanamandi, Rajouri, after surveillance footage showed two suspected terrorists moving on a road late Sunday night.

The visuals of two suspected terrorists caught on camera prompted the Special Operations Group (SOG) of J&K Police, CRPF and the Army to launch a well-coordinated cordon and search operation in the area.

Footage Verified, Area Cordoned Off

Security agencies first verified the footage before launching the operation.

Acting on the input, search parties fanned out across Kopra Top, Karyote, Bhanghai, Hasplote and adjoining forested villages to track the two suspected terrorists.

The operation was underway when the last reports were received. Additional checkpoints have been set up on key routes in and around Thanamandi. All entry and exit points have been plugged.

Recalling Shopian Success

The alert was taken seriously in light of a similar incident in Shopian a few days ago.

Surveillance cameras there had captured the movement of Lashkar commander Zakir Ganai and his associate Latief Bhat in Saidpora, Shopian in South Kashmir.

A search and cordon operation followed, during which security forces killed Ganai, who had been active in the area for the last two years.

"This time also, security forces are scanning every inch of the area. No chances are being taken," an official said.