"If Only": A Fake Trump Post, Omar Abdullah, And J&K Statehood Demand

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday turned to an unexpected source in his quest to restore Jammu and Kashmir's statehood - US President Donald Trump. Except, he didn't, not really.

The National Conference leader followed Sunday's scathing attack on the BJP, during which he announced the 'Chalo Delhi' rally beginning on July 20, by sharing a satirical post on X that imitated Trump's enthusiastic style of communication.

The spoof post, written in the president's trademark bombastic and self-congratulatory tone with indiscriminate capitalisation, stated: "Big things happening in Jammu & Kashmir! I have to give a BIG shoutout to my friend, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah - what a guy! He's working hard, talking smart, and fighting for Statehood like a lion (without the roar... mostly)."

"Let's bring back Statehood and make Jammu and Kashmir GREAT AGAIN! Believe me, nobody restores better than me... except maybe Omar in J&K," the mock 'Trump' post declared.

Abdullah responded with a dry remark: "If only!"

On Sunday, the National Conference leader, who led his party to a decisive victory in the 2024 election - the first in J*K since the centre revoked the region's special status and statehood - said during the 'Chalo Delhi' rally, "Should we go to President Trump's White House to seek our statehood? If we can't get justice in our own country's capital, tell us where we should go…"

The sharp remarks underline Abdullah's growing frustration over the delayed restoration of statehood.

The chief minister has gone from expressing optimism in January 2025 - saying, "My heart says very soon, you (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) will fulfil your promise to the people of J&K" - to now launching protests.

"We pursued the restoration of statehood for nearly two years, giving enough time to the Central government to fulfil its promise made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir," he said on Sunday.

RECAP | 'If Not Delhi, Should We Go To White House For Statehood?': Omar Abdullah

"Now let the BJP tell us whether we have to go to US President Donald Trump for statehood and hold a dharna outside the White House. Until then, we will protest in our own national capital."

This will be the first public demonstration by the NC since it returned to power. The centre has previously said that Jammu and Kashmir's statehood would be restored at the "appropriate" time, but no specific timeline has been announced.