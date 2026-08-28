Indian Railways Doubles Littering Fine To Rs 1000. Here's What Can Get You Penalised

Littering at railway stations could now burn a bigger hole in your pocket. Indian Railways has doubled the penalty for littering on trains and railway premises from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000. According to The Indian Express, the move is aimed at improving cleanliness across the rail network and discouraging passengers from leaving waste behind. As per a gazette notification issued on August 24, the Ministry of Railways stated:

"In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (g) of sub-section (2) and subsection (3) of section 60 of the Railways Act, 1989 (24 of 1989), the Central Government hereby makes the following rules, to amend the Indian Railways (Penalties for activities affecting cleanliness at railway premises) Rules, 2012, namely:-

Short title and Commencement. -

These rules may be called the Indian Railways (Penalties for activities affecting cleanliness at railway premises) Amendment Rules, 2026.

They shall come into force on the date of their publication in the Official Gazette."

Under the amended rules, the penalty for littering at railway stations and inside train coaches has been increased from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000. Those who fail to pay the penalty may be prosecuted in court, where a fine of up to Rs 2,000 can be imposed.

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The fine can be collected by Station Masters, Station Managers, Ticket Collectors from the Commercial Department, officers of equivalent rank in the Operating Department, and other officials authorised by railway authorities under the Indian Railways (Penalties for Activities Affecting Cleanliness at Railway Premises) Rules, 2012.

What Violations Can Attract A Rs 1,000 Fine?

According to the revised rules, passengers and visitors are prohibited from throwing, dumping or leaving waste at railway stations, platforms or inside trains except at designated disposal points. The rules also prohibit several activities when carried out outside designated areas. These include cooking, bathing, spitting, urinating, defecating, feeding animals or birds, washing vehicles, utensils or clothes, and storing goods on railway premises.

In addition, passengers cannot paste posters, write slogans or messages, or draw on train coaches and railway property without prior authorisation from railway authorities.

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The rules further require authorised vendors and hawkers operating on railway premises to keep waste collection bins and ensure garbage is disposed of at designated locations.