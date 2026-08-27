Japanese Creator Spends 13 Years Learning Indian Culture, Takes First Holy Dip In Ganga

Non-Indian tourists often seem curious to learn more about Indian culture. We often see foreigners exploring famous tourist destinations across the country. Places like Varanasi, Rishikesh and Haridwar, along with nearby areas, are particularly popular as spiritual hubs. A content creator from Japan, Mayo Japan, was on a trip to India. She recently shared a video of herself experiencing something spiritual and profound at the Ganga ghat in Haridwar.

Also Read: Settling In Japan Gets Costlier, Permanent Residence Fee Jumps 1900 Per Cent To Rs 1.2 Lakh

All decked up in traditional attire, she first looked into the camera and said, “Zindagi mein pehli baar Ganga mein nahane jaa rahe hain” (I am going to be taking my first holy dip in the Ganga). The reel then showed her taking dips in the river while holding onto a chain that was placed along the area for support. Explaining the same, she mentioned, “I am holding the chain so I don't get swept away by the river.”

She then asked a local if it was enough for now. She took the dip three times. We could then see her posing for the camera while still standing in the river. “A random guy helped me film this. And he is really passionate about getting some great footage,” she added.

At last, after being completely drenched in water, she said, “Ache se snaan kar liya hai. Bohot acha laga” (I feel very good after taking holy dips here).

Also Read: Why Japan Saw A Record 3 Lakh Indian Travellers In 2025, In 80% Rise Since Pre-Covid Numbers

And if you are wondering how she managed to speak Hindi, she answered that in the caption. She mentioned, “Finally I took a Holy Dip in Ganga after 13 years of learning Hindi and Indian cultures. Felt pretty nice. Thank you India for creating unexpected life journey for me.”

Many people rushed into the comments section to react to the video.

“There are much cleaner rivers in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim,” a comment read.

Someone said, “Careful though, the water is not very clean and as a Japanese you might not have the immunity to fight the diseases it may bring.”

A user commented, “Thank you Mayo. You are so positive about life. Ignore these comments.”

“Your face completely changed after the dip. Ganga river kripa (blessings),” a user expressed.

Someone also stated, “During the monsoon season, Ganga is very clean because the flow of water increases multiple times, also the natural minerals & herbs from the mountains flows through water.”

Let us know what you think about this.