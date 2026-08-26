Settling In Japan Gets Costlier, Permanent Residence Fee Jumps 1900 Per Cent To Rs 1.2 Lakh

For foreigners hoping to make Japan their permanent home, October will bring a much bigger bill.

Japan has decided to sharply increase fees for permanent residence and other residency procedures for foreign nationals from October 1. The biggest change is for those applying for permanent residence: the fee will jump from 10,000 yen (around Rs 6,000) to 200,000 yen (around Rs 1.2 lakh) - a staggering 1900 per cent increase.

The decision was approved by the Cabinet on Tuesday under changes made to Japan's immigration law earlier this year. The new rules will affect foreign nationals applying to renew or change their residency status, with fees varying according to the length of stay requested.

Under the revised fee structure:

Applications made in person at an administrative office will cost 10,000 yen (around Rs 6,000) for a residency extension of up to three months.

The fee will rise to 33,000 yen (around Rs 19,800) for a one-year extension,

64,000 yen (around Rs 38,400) for stays of three to less than five years

75,000 yen (around Rs 45,000) for five years or more.

Until now, the fee for renewing or changing residency status was a uniform 6,000 yen (around Rs 3,600).

The revised law allows the government to set fees up to 100,000 yen (around Rs 60,000) for temporary residency procedures and 300,000 yen (around Rs 1.8 lakh) for permanent residency, with the final amounts decided through a government ordinance.

There is some relief for people facing serious financial or humanitarian difficulties. Following public comments, Japan expanded the category of people who may qualify for reduced fees. This includes certain foreign nationals who are single-handedly raising the biological children of Japanese nationals or special permanent residents, as well as people for whom a denial of residency could be considered inhumane.

The fee increase comes at a time when Japan is tightening its approach to immigration and permanent residency. For those planning a long-term future in the country, the October 1 deadline is now an important date to keep in mind.