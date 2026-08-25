Taiwanese TV Host Arrested At Japanese Airport For Pouring Liquid On Historic Buddha Relic

A 39-year-old Taiwanese television host has been arrested at Japan's Kansai International Airport over allegations that she splashed liquid on a national treasure at a historic temple in Nara earlier this year, as per Tokyo Reporter. The woman, identified by Japanese media as Tsai Yi-zhen, is suspected of pouring glycerin onto the Buddha's Footprint Stone, or Bussokuseki, at the World Heritage-listed Yakushiji Temple on April 6.

Temple staff reportedly discovered traces of a liquid on the stone and alerted police. Investigators later found that the substance was glycerin, a colourless liquid commonly used in cosmetics and skincare products.

Police reportedly identified Tsai through surveillance footage from the temple. She had left Japan after the alleged incident but was arrested when she returned to the country on August 22. She is suspected of violating Japan's Act on Protection of Cultural Properties.

According to Japanese media reports, Tsai admitted to the allegation and told investigators that she sometimes pours oil on objects that move her emotionally as a form of prayer. "I perform rituals by pouring oil on things that deeply move me, so I believe I poured oil on the Bussokuseki," Tsai told investigators.

The case drew additional attention in Taiwan after local media noted that Tsai Yi-zhen is also the real name of Taiwanese actress Wu Xiong. Wu had shared photographs from Japan on Instagram in April, including posts from Nara.

In a statement issued on August 24, her manager said the case remained under investigation by Japanese authorities and that Wu's family and a lawyer in Japan were working to understand the circumstances.

The manager said the available information was still limited and declined to comment on the specific allegations or media reports on Wu's behalf. The statement also asked the public to allow authorities time to investigate and avoid drawing conclusions based on unverified information.

The manager also apologised for the "public concern and inconvenience caused by this incident", adding that further updates would be issued once the situation became clearer.

The Buddha's Footprint Stone is considered an important religious and cultural relic. Dating back to 753 AD, it is described as the oldest surviving ancient Buddha footprint stone in Japan and is designated a national treasure. Yakushiji Temple is part of the UNESCO-listed Historic Monuments of Ancient Nara.