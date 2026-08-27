Japanese Fans Have A Different Take On Yash's <i>Toxic</i> Despite Mixed Reviews

Yash's Toxic received mostly negative reviews from audiences in India, but some Japanese fans have shared a very different reaction to the film.

A Japanese girl who watched Toxic praised the film, saying, "Toxic is Amazing." She also lauded Yash's performance as Raya.

Another Japanese man said, "The movie was very good; I loved it." A third person simply described the film as "Super."

The reactions come as Toxic continues its run at the Indian box office. Despite the mixed reviews, the film has made a strong start.

Toxic collected a net of Rs 101.10 crore in India across 24,579 shows on its opening day. However, the film could not beat the opening-day record of Yash's previous blockbuster, KGF: Chapter 2.

KGF: Chapter 2 had earned Rs 116 crore net in India on its first day. While Toxic has delivered a big opening, its first-day numbers are still below the benchmark set by the KGF sequel.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown‑ups is produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. Written and shot in Kannada and English, it will have dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film boasts a stellar cast including Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth.