Japanese Fans Have A Different Take On Yash's <i>Toxic</i> Despite Mixed Reviews

Yash's Toxic received mostly negative reviews from audiences in India, but some Japanese fans have shared a very different reaction to the film.
A Japanese girl who watched Toxic praised the film, saying, "Toxic is Amazing." She also lauded Yash's performance as Raya.
Japan girl: “Toxic is AMAZING! 🔥❤️” 🇯🇵— Bellary Yash FC ® (@BellaryYashFc) August 27, 2026
Meanwhile, some “sadees” are busy giving negative reviews! 😂
One movie, different perspectives… but the GLOBAL LOVE for Yash Boss speaks for itself! 👑🔥#ToxicTheMovie #Toxic #Yash #YashBoss @TheNameIsYash pic.twitter.com/amhexi99I9
Another Japanese man said, "The movie was very good; I loved it." A third person simply described the film as "Super."
🇯🇵 Japan fans have showered #ToxicTheMovie with love! ❤️🔥🔥— Bellary Yash FC ® (@BellaryYashFc) August 27, 2026
Yash Boss winning hearts beyond borders! 🌏❤️#Toxic #Yash pic.twitter.com/DczFiZJnGa
The reactions come as Toxic continues its run at the Indian box office. Despite the mixed reviews, the film has made a strong start.
Toxic collected a net of Rs 101.10 crore in India across 24,579 shows on its opening day. However, the film could not beat the opening-day record of Yash's previous blockbuster, KGF: Chapter 2.
KGF: Chapter 2 had earned Rs 116 crore net in India on its first day. While Toxic has delivered a big opening, its first-day numbers are still below the benchmark set by the KGF sequel.
Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown‑ups is produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. Written and shot in Kannada and English, it will have dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film boasts a stellar cast including Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth.