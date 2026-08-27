Asha Bhosle's Final Film Song To Release On Her Birth Anniversary

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle's final recorded film song will be released on her birth anniversary on September 8 as part of the upcoming drama-comedy Om Ka Hari, the makers announced on Thursday.

Titled Ae Meri Zindagi, Tu Chupi Hai Kahan, the song was recorded in late 2023. It will feature in filmmaker Harish Vyas's father-son drama, starring Anshuman Jha, Raghubir Yadav, Soni Razdan and Ayesha Kapur.

The song is described as a tribute to life, celebrating the joy of living, love.

"Launching the song on her birthday is intended as a celebration of Asha Ji's timeless voice, her immense legacy and the generations of listeners whose lives her music has touched," Vyas said in a statement.

"'Om Ka Hari' is deeply special to me because, at its heart, it is about the importance of saying 'I love you' to your father, something I never got the chance to do. To have Asha Ji's voice carry the song that represents the catharsis of the film is one of the most profound and memorable moments of my life as an artist," he said.

Awards and Legacy

Asha Bhosle died at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital due to multi‑organ failure on April 12.

Asha Bhosle won two National Film Awards, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000, and India's Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

She is known for hits like Dum Maro Dum (1971), Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja (1971), Chura Liya Hai Tumne (1973), Yeh Mera Dil (1978), and Dil Cheez Kya Hai (1981).