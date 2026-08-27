'I Used To Earn Rs 150 A Day, My Mother Sold Her <i>Mangalsutra</i>': Kamya Punjabi On Her Financial Struggles

Actress Kamya Punjabi has opened up about the financial and personal hardships her family faced during her childhood, recalling her frequent illnesses, prolonged hospital stays and the sacrifices her parents made for her treatment.

What's Happening

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Kamya said she was often unwell as a child and that it took her family considerable time to understand the reason behind her recurring health problems.

She also recalled contracting tuberculosis at a time when there was limited awareness about the disease.

"My childhood was very difficult because I used to fall sick very often," she said.

Kamya explained that she was born with a problem involving her food pipe, which eventually led to the cause of her repeated illnesses being identified.

She added, "It took a long time to diagnose why I was getting sick every 15 days. Eventually, we found out that my food pipe was bent and I needed surgery."

She further shared, "I don't remember everything from that time, but some images stay with you forever. I remember being hospitalised and feeling very sleepy. My father was sitting there and crying. That image has never left my mind."

The actor said watching her father cry affected her deeply because she had rarely seen him in such a vulnerable state.

"I have seen my mother cry many times, but seeing my father cry was something I just couldn't handle," she said.

On Mother Selling Her Jewellery

The financial burden of Kamya's treatment was another challenge for the family. Describing her upbringing, the actor said they belonged to a lower-middle-class household and could not afford to spend freely on medical treatment.

"We were not a rich family; we were lower middle class. I have seen my mother sell all her jewellery. She even sold her mangalsutra," she said.

"My mother sold everything-her mangalsutra, her bangles, her earrings. She didn't keep anything. When I started earning, I made sure I gave her back everything she had lost," she added.

Kamya added that she tried to give her mother "double" what she had sacrificed.

Background

Kamya Punjabi has since built a career spanning more than two decades in television.

She has also appeared in shows including Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Astitva... Ek Prem Kahani and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, apart from participating in reality shows such as Bigg Boss.