New Sant Ravidas Express To Boost Religious Tourism Between Amritsar And Varanasi: Route, Timings, Key Stops

Travellers and devotees heading to Varanasi from Punjab and vice versa are set to get a new rail link later this week. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to flag off the Sant Ravidas Express on July 17 - a new Vande Bharat Sleeper Express service connecting Chheharta in Amritsar with Varanasi. Designed to improve connectivity between two important centres of faith, the train is expected to benefit thousands of pilgrims, particularly members of the Ravidasi community who regularly travel to Varanasi. The service will operate via the shortest rail route between the two cities and is being seen as a significant step towards strengthening religious tourism and travel in general.

A New Rail Link For Religious Tourism

The Sant Ravidas Express is expected to play an important role in improving access to the Guru Ravidass Janam Asthan Temple at Seer Govardhanpur in Varanasi, one of the most revered sites for followers of Guru Ravidas.

The Ravidasi community has a strong presence across Punjab's Doaba region, and the new train is expected to make journeys to Varanasi more convenient for devotees visiting the shrine throughout the year.

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Schedule And Days Of Operation

According to railway authorities, the service has received approval from the Railway Board and will initially operate on a tri-weekly schedule.

From Chheharta:

Wednesday

Friday

Sunday

From Varanasi:

Thursday

Saturday

Monday

Route And Key Stops

The train will stop at several major stations along the route, including:

Amritsar

Jalandhar City

Ludhiana

Ambala Cantt

Saharanpur

Moradabad

Bareilly

Shahjahanpur

Lucknow

Sultanpur

Jaunpur City

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Train Timings

14624 Cheharta-Varanasi Sant Ravidas Express

Departure from Chheharta: 2:05 pm

Arrival at Varanasi: 12:15 pm the following day

14623 Varanasi-Chheharta Sant Ravidas Express

Departure from Varanasi: 7:50 pm

Arrival at Chheharta: 5:10 pm the following day

The journey is expected to take around 21 hours and 20 minutes.

What Passengers Can Expect

The Sant Ravidas Express is being introduced as a fully air-conditioned sleeper service and will feature several modern passenger amenities, including:

Ergonomically designed berths

Bio-vacuum toilets

Passenger information systems

CCTV surveillance

Automatic doors

Enhanced safety features

Improved onboard comfort

Ticket Booking Details Awaited

Indian Railways is yet to announce details regarding fare structure, ticket bookings and the date of commencement of regular commercial operations. These are expected to be released closer to the train's official launch.