India Gets New Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains. Check Out Its Features

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday gave a green signal to India's first Vande Bharat sleeper train, which will connect Howrah, near Kolkata, to Kamakhya Junction in Guwahati. This state-of-the-art service is designed as an overnight link, establishing a high-speed rail connection between West Bengal and Assam, both of which are currently poll-bound states.

PM Modi flagged off India's first sleeper train from Malda Town, West Bengal. He also virtually flagged off the return Guwahati–Howrah Vande Bharat sleeper train from here.

"Developed to meet the growing transportation needs of modern India, the fully air-conditioned Vande Bharat Sleeper train is set to offer passengers an airline-like travel experience at economical fares. It will make long-distance journeys faster, safer, and more convenient. By significantly reducing travel time by around 2.5 hours on the Howrah–Guwahati (Kamakhya) route, the train will also give a major boost to religious travel and tourism," the statement from the Prime Minister's office read.

India's First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: Features

Speed: While the train is built to reach a top speed of 180 kmph, it is expected to operate at a maximum of 120-130 kmph.

Comfort: The berths feature ergonomic designs, supported by a world-class suspension system intended to provide an exceptionally smooth ride.

Hygiene: The train utilises advanced disinfectant technology that is capable of killing 99% of germs, with updated linens and towels provided for all passengers.

Safety: Security is a priority, with the indigenous Kavach automatic protection system installed alongside comprehensive onboard surveillance.

Automation: Automatic sliding doors are programmed to remain closed throughout the journey, opening only when the train arrives at a station.

Local Cuisine On Board

Along with speed, hygiene and safety, the train will offer local food to its passengers, similar to premium airline services. The catering is included in the ticket price and focuses on local flavours and cuisines. While passengers travelling from Kamakhya to Howrah will be served Assamese cuisine, those on the return journey from Howrah to Kamakhya will relish Bengali dishes.