Not every memorable holiday requires a week-long itinerary or multiple days on the road. Sometimes, a free weekend is all you need to recharge, explore a new destination and return refreshed before the workweek begins. Thanks to India's growing Vande Bharat network, several popular destinations are now easier to reach, giving travellers more time to spend sightseeing and less time in transit. From beach towns and heritage cities to spiritual hubs and mountain gateways, these routes are ideal for making the most of a 48-hour getaway. Here are some scenic Vande Bharat journeys worth considering for your next weekend escape.

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5 Vande Bharat Routes Perfect For 48-Hour Weekend Trips

1. Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat

The Delhi–Dehradun Vande Bharat covers the journey in under five hours, making Uttarakhand's capital one of the most convenient weekend destinations from the NCR. The city offers a mix of nature, food and local attractions, while nearby Mussoorie can easily be included in a short itinerary.

Things to do:

Visit the popular Robber's Cave.

Explore the historic Forest Research Institute.

Spend an evening at cafes and restaurants along Rajpur Road.

Take a short drive to Mussoorie for panoramic Himalayan views.

With minimal travel time, visitors can comfortably fit sightseeing and relaxation into a two-day break.

2. Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat

Few destinations are as popular for a short escape as Goa. The Mumbai–Goa Vande Bharat offers a comfortable journey along the scenic Konkan Railway route, known for its tunnels, bridges, lush valleys and dramatic monsoon landscapes. After arriving, travellers can quickly settle into Goa's laid-back rhythm.

Don't miss:

Relaxing at the state's famous beaches.

Exploring Portuguese-era churches and heritage sites.

Browsing local markets and boutique cafés.

Sampling fresh seafood along the coast.

The route becomes especially picturesque during the monsoon, when waterfalls and greenery transform the landscape.

3. Bengaluru-Mysuru Vande Bharat

Mysuru remains one of South India's most rewarding destinations for a quick cultural break. Thanks to Vande Bharat connectivity, travellers can spend more time exploring the city and less time commuting.

The city's compact layout makes it perfect for a weekend itinerary.

Add these to your plans:

Tour the iconic Mysore Palace.

Visit Chamundi Hill and Chamundeshwari Temple.

Wander through Devaraja Market.

Taste local favourites, including the famous Mysore Pak.

History, architecture and food come together seamlessly in this Karnataka city.

4. New Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat

The Delhi–Katra Vande Bharat has made access to one of North India's most significant pilgrimage destinations faster and more convenient. Katra serves as the base town for devotees visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine and attracts lakhs of pilgrims every year.

Beyond its religious significance, the region also offers scenic mountain landscapes and a slower pace of travel.

Things to do:

Undertake the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage.

Explore local markets in Katra.

Enjoy views of the surrounding Trikuta Hills.

Sample regional Dogra cuisine and local delicacies.

The combination of spirituality and natural beauty makes Katra a compelling weekend destination.

5. Mumbai-Kolhapur Vande Bharat

For travellers who enjoy history and regional cuisine, Kolhapur makes an excellent choice. The Mumbai–Kolhapur Vande Bharat offers a quicker and more comfortable way to reach a city known for its royal heritage, temples and distinctive culinary traditions.

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Kolhapur may not always feature on mainstream travel lists, but it has plenty to offer.

What to explore:

Visit the revered Mahalaxmi Temple.

Tour the historic New Palace.

Try Kolhapur's famous tambda and pandhra rassa.

Shop for traditional Kolhapuri chappals.

The city's blend of culture, history and food makes it ideal for a rewarding short break.

Tips For Planning A 48-Hour Vande Bharat Getaway

A little preparation can help maximise your time at the destination.

Book tickets well in advance, especially for weekends and holidays.

Choose accommodation close to major attractions or the city centre.

Focus on a few key experiences instead of trying to cover everything.

Travel light to save time during transfers.

Leave room for spontaneous detours, local eateries and hidden gems.

So, with the right destination and smart planning, 48 hours can be more than enough for a refreshing travel experience.