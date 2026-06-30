Come the monsoon, and you see how it transforms familiar landscapes into something almost cinematic. Hills turn greener, rivers overflow, and waterfalls appear where there were none just weeks ago. Train journeys, in particular, feel more immersive during this season - offering uninterrupted views of nature at its most dramatic. With faster travel and wide windows, Vande Bharat Express trains add comfort to that experience. And while they're known for speed, some routes stand out for what unfolds outside the window. Here are some Vande Bharat journeys where the monsoon makes the ride even more special.

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7 Vande Bharat Train Journeys Perfect For The Monsoon Season

1. Mumbai – Goa (CSMT to Madgaon)

Few train rides capture the spirit of the monsoon quite like this one. As the train moves along the Konkan Railway, the landscape shifts into a stretch of dense forests, rolling hills and countless waterfalls.

Highlights:

Seasonal waterfalls cascading down rocky cliffs

Tunnels and bridges cutting through the Ghats

Green valleys and river crossings

Occasional glimpses of the Arabian Sea

2. Katra – Srinagar

This route brings some of India's most dramatic terrain into view. Cutting through the Pir Panjal range, it combines engineering marvels with striking natural scenery, including the iconic Chenab Bridge.

What stands out:

Views of deep valleys and rugged mountains

Long tunnels through the hills

The Chenab Bridge crossing

Lush stretches of the Kashmir Valley closer to Srinagar

3. New Jalpaiguri – Guwahati

Photo: Unsplash

This journey through Northeast India offers a quieter kind of beauty. The route runs past tea estates, forested patches and wide river plains that take on a fresh, vibrant look during the rains.

What to expect:

Expansive tea gardens

Rain-fed rivers and wetlands

Forest belts along the route

Soft, rolling foothill landscapes

4. Delhi – Dehradun

Starting in the plains and ending in the Doon Valley, this route offers a gradual change in scenery rather than a sudden shift. The transition becomes more noticeable as the train nears Uttarakhand.

Along the way:

Fields and farmland in western Uttar Pradesh

Forested patches near Haridwar

Views of the Shivalik hills

A green, valley approach into Dehradun

5. Thiruvananthapuram – Kasaragod

Running across Kerala, this route is defined by greenery almost throughout the journey. From small towns to stretches of backwaters, the scenery feels consistently lush—especially during the monsoon.

Key sights:

Palm-lined villages and canals

Paddy fields refreshed by rain

Backwater networks and lakes

Everyday life unfolding in Kerala's countryside

6. Mumbai – Kolhapur

Unlike the coastal Konkan route, this one heads inland through the Western Ghats. The journey brings changing elevations, mist-covered slopes and wide-open plateaus into view.

What makes it scenic:

Rolling hills and valley views

Waterfalls during monsoon months

Tunnels through rocky terrain

Shifting landscapes from urban to highland zones

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7. Chennai – Coimbatore

This route moves from a busy urban stretch into calmer, greener surroundings as it progresses. The final leg towards Coimbatore offers some of the more scenic glimpses.

Highlights:

Agricultural fields and plantations

Distant views of hill ranges

Rain-washed countryside

A greener landscape closer to the destination

Why Monsoon Train Journeys Feel Different

Travelling by train during the rainy season offers a front-row view of India's changing scenery.

Here's what makes it special:

Waterfalls and streams at full flow

Landscapes turning greener across regions

Cooler weather compared to peak summer

Low-lying clouds and mist adding depth to views

With large windows and a smoother ride, Vande Bharat trains make it easier to take in these details.

Tips For Travelling During The Monsoon

Carry a light jacket for air-conditioned coaches

Keep devices ready for quick photo moments

Expect occasional weather-related delays

Pack essentials, even if onboard meals are available

Monsoon journeys have a way of slowing things down, even on faster trains. Whether it's the Konkan's waterfalls, Kerala's lush stretches or the mountain views up north, these routes show how much the experience can change with the season - sometimes making the journey just as memorable as the destination.