Indian Railways Launches Divine East Temple Tour: Stops, Fare And Dates And All You Need To Know

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced the Divine East Temple Tour on its Bharat Gaurav Deluxe Tourist Train. The 11-day journey is designed for those who want to visit some of the country's most famous temples and religious places. The tour will begin on September 25 from Delhi and take passengers through several well-known destinations, including Varanasi, Puri, Bhubaneswar, Konark, Chilika Lake, Kolkata, Gangasagar and Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar. The train will return to Delhi on October 5, reported News On Air.

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If you are thinking about joining the tour, here is everything you need to know, including the full route, trip cost, important stops and other key details before booking your seat.

Major Stops and Attractions

The 11-day Divine East Temple Tour will begin from Delhi, where passengers are expected to assemble at Safdarjung Railway Station. The Bharat Gaurav Deluxe Tourist Train will leave at 6:30 pm for Varanasi.

Varanasi : On September 26, travellers will arrive in Varanasi, check into their hotel and later enjoy a sunset boat ride on the Ganga, followed by the famous Ganga Aarti. The next morning, they will visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple before boarding the train to Puri.

: On September 26, travellers will arrive in Varanasi, check into their hotel and later enjoy a sunset boat ride on the Ganga, followed by the famous Ganga Aarti. The next morning, they will visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple before boarding the train to Puri. Puri : After reaching Puri, the tour includes Jagannath Temple, free time at Puri Beach and local shopping.

: After reaching Puri, the tour includes Jagannath Temple, free time at Puri Beach and local shopping. Chilika Lake & Konark : The journey then continues at Chilika Lake, where visitors can enjoy a boat ride, spot Irrawaddy dolphins, visit the Konark Sun Temple and Chandrabhaga Beach.

: The journey then continues at Chilika Lake, where visitors can enjoy a boat ride, spot Irrawaddy dolphins, visit the Konark Sun Temple and Chandrabhaga Beach. Bhubaneswar : The next stop is Bhubaneswar, where travellers will visit Raghurajpur Craft Village, Udayagiri, Khandagiri Caves and Lingaraj Temple.

: The next stop is Bhubaneswar, where travellers will visit Raghurajpur Craft Village, Udayagiri, Khandagiri Caves and Lingaraj Temple. Kolkata : The itinerary also includes various stops in Kolkata, including Victoria Memorial, a sunset cruise on the Hooghly River, Gangasagar, Kapil Muni Temple, Dakshineshwar Kali Temple, Belur Math and Kalighat Temple.

: The itinerary also includes various stops in Kolkata, including Victoria Memorial, a sunset cruise on the Hooghly River, Gangasagar, Kapil Muni Temple, Dakshineshwar Kali Temple, Belur Math and Kalighat Temple. Deoghar: The final destination is Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar, where devotees will offer prayers before boarding the train back to Delhi. The tour will end on October 5.

Categories On Divine East Temple Tour

IRCTC is offering the Divine East Temple Tour in three travel categories.

The Superior package in AC First Class costs Rs 1,32,320 for single occupancy, Rs 1,13,530 per person on twin sharing, Rs 1,10,850 per person on triple sharing and Rs 1,04,095 for children.

The Deluxe package in Second AC is priced at Rs 1,24,930 for single occupancy, Rs 1,06,145 per person on double sharing, Rs 1,03,460 per person on triple sharing and Rs 96,705 for children.

The comfort package in Third AC costs Rs 1,10,155 for single occupancy, Rs 91,370 per person on double sharing, Rs 88,685 per person on triple sharing and Rs 81,930 for children.

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What's Included

The tour package includes stay for five nights in 3-star hotels, including two nights each in Kolkata and Puri and one night in Varanasi, along with five nights on the train.

Vegetarian meals, including morning tea, breakfast, lunch and dinner, are included throughout the trip. For AC First and Second Class passengers, meals will be served in the train's restaurant, while AC Three Tier passengers will receive meals at their berths.

The package also covers vegetarian meals at selected restaurants, air-conditioned bus transfers and sightseeing, monument entry tickets, local guides, travel insurance, assistance from tour managers and onboard train security.