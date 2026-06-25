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This Popular South Indian Train Has Been Given A Shin Chan-Themed Makeover. Check Route, Details

Passengers on the Sabari Superfast Express can now spot Shin Chan and friends across its coaches as the train turns into a rolling anime showcase.

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This Popular South Indian Train Has Been Given A Shin Chan-Themed Makeover. Check Route, Details
Check out the route below.
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  • Sabari Superfast Express gets a vibrant Shin Chan-themed makeover with colourful coach wraps
  • Train connecting Kerala and Telangana turns into a rolling anime canvas with iconic characters
  • Passengers can spot Shin Chan artwork across key routes spanning four South Indian states
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Passengers travelling on South India's popular Sabari Superfast Express may notice a familiar cartoon face on their journey. The long-distance train connecting Kerala and Telangana has been wrapped in vibrant artwork featuring Shin Chan, the mischievous protagonist of the Japanese anime series Crayon Shin-chan. The themed train is part of a promotional campaign. Images released online show several coaches covered in colourful illustrations of Shin Chan and other characters from the series, turning the train into a moving tribute to the beloved anime franchise. The Sabari Superfast Express is among the key rail links between Kerala and Telangana.

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About The Sabari Superfast Express

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Photo: IndiaRailInfo

  • Train numbers: 20629/20630
  • Runs between Thiruvananthapuram Central (Kerala) and Secunderabad Junction (Telangana)
  • Covers a distance of over 1,500 km
  • Passes through Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Major Stops On The Route

The train departs from Secunderabad Junction at 2:25 pm and reaches Thiruvananthapuram Central at 6:20 pm the next day. The next day, the train leaves Thiruvananthapuram Central at 6:45 am and arrives at Secunderabad Junction at 11:02 am the following day. Here are the key stops of the Sabari Superfast Express:

  • Kollam
  • Kottayam
  • Ernakulam Town
  • Thrissur
  • Palakkad
  • Coimbatore
  • Salem
  • Tirupati
  • Nellore
  • Guntur
  • Nalgonda
  • Secunderabad
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Photo: IndiaRailInfo

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According to reports, the special wrap has been introduced to celebrate and promote Crayon Shin-chan, one of the most recognisable anime series among Indian audiences. The makeover brings together rail travel and pop culture in a unique way, giving passengers a chance to spot the iconic character far beyond television screens.

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