This Popular South Indian Train Has Been Given A Shin Chan-Themed Makeover. Check Route, Details

Passengers travelling on South India's popular Sabari Superfast Express may notice a familiar cartoon face on their journey. The long-distance train connecting Kerala and Telangana has been wrapped in vibrant artwork featuring Shin Chan, the mischievous protagonist of the Japanese anime series Crayon Shin-chan. The themed train is part of a promotional campaign. Images released online show several coaches covered in colourful illustrations of Shin Chan and other characters from the series, turning the train into a moving tribute to the beloved anime franchise. The Sabari Superfast Express is among the key rail links between Kerala and Telangana.

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About The Sabari Superfast Express

Photo: IndiaRailInfo

Train numbers: 20629/20630

Runs between Thiruvananthapuram Central (Kerala) and Secunderabad Junction (Telangana)

Covers a distance of over 1,500 km

Passes through Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Major Stops On The Route

The train departs from Secunderabad Junction at 2:25 pm and reaches Thiruvananthapuram Central at 6:20 pm the next day. The next day, the train leaves Thiruvananthapuram Central at 6:45 am and arrives at Secunderabad Junction at 11:02 am the following day. Here are the key stops of the Sabari Superfast Express:

Kollam

Kottayam

Ernakulam Town

Thrissur

Palakkad

Coimbatore

Salem

Tirupati

Nellore

Guntur

Nalgonda

Secunderabad

Photo: IndiaRailInfo

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According to reports, the special wrap has been introduced to celebrate and promote Crayon Shin-chan, one of the most recognisable anime series among Indian audiences. The makeover brings together rail travel and pop culture in a unique way, giving passengers a chance to spot the iconic character far beyond television screens.