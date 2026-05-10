India's Rail Waitlist Crisis: Over 3 Crore People Missed Travel In 2025-26

Every second, more than one railway passenger in India loses the chance to travel not because they missed the train, but because the train never had room for them.

RTI replies received by Neemuch-based activist Chandra Shekhar Gaur from the Railways reveal that 3.39 crore passengers could not travel in FY 2025-26 after their waitlisted tickets remained unconfirmed and were automatically cancelled at the time of chart preparation. The uploaded RTI-related document records class-wise auto-cancellation data, with the highest burden falling on Sleeper Class and 3AC passengers.

Broken down over the full financial year, it means nearly 92,877 passengers every day, around 3,870 passengers every hour, 64 passengers every minute, and more than one passenger every second lost a confirmed chance to board a train.

In a country where trains are not merely transport but lifelines for workers, students, patients, families, pilgrims and small traders this is not a minor inconvenience. It is a national mobility failure hiding behind the polite word- "waitlisted."

The data shows that the distress has been steadily rising. In 2021-22, around 1.65 crore passengers could not travel due to non-confirmation. This rose to 2.72 crore in 2022-23, 2.96 crore in 2023-24, 3.27 crore in 2024-25, and now 3.39 crore in 2025-26.

The harshest blow has fallen on the ordinary traveller. Sleeper Class alone accounted for 1.68 crore affected passengers, the highest among all categories. This is the class most closely linked to India's working population migrant labourers, students, small-town families, lower-income passengers and those for whom air travel is not an option.

The next biggest burden was in 3AC, where 74.55 lakh passengers were affected. Significant numbers were also recorded in 2AC, showing that the crisis is no longer confined to one class of travel. The waiting list has climbed across categories.

For passengers, an auto-cancelled ticket is not just a refund entry. It can mean a missed exam, a lost day of wages, a delayed medical appointment, a wedding unattended, or a journey that becomes unaffordable overnight.

RTI activist Chandra Shekhar Gaur said the figures expose the acute shortage of trains and confirmed berths on busy routes. "Even 78 years after Independence, getting a confirmed train ticket should not be a matter of luck; it should be a basic facility. Instead of showing glittering dreams 10 or 20 years later, the Railways must take concrete steps in the present so that this constantly worsening problem can be brought under some control," Gaur said.

The Railways often speaks of modern stations, faster trains, new corridors and future-ready infrastructure. But this data asks a more immediate question: What does modernisation mean if crores of passengers cannot even get on board?