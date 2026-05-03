Austrian Tourist's Praise For Indian Railways Goes Viral: "Expected Danger, Got Dinner"

Indian Railways is the lifeline of millions of people, but for foreigners, navigating through it can sometimes be challenging. From booking to boarding, foreigners often struggle while travelling. But for one Austrian traveller, the reality of the rails didn't just defy expectations; it completely flipped the script. The traveller named Chiara shared a heartwarming clip, which was shot in a sleeper class. In the viral video, she can be seen joining a group of women chanting Hanuman Chalisa.

"Expected danger, got dinner and breakfast instead. After about 17 train rides in India - mostly sleeper class (one lasting 42 hours!), some 3AC, and one general class - I haven't had a single bad experience," she wrote as the caption of the post.

While she acknowledges the protective "bubble" of travelling with her husband, her experience challenges the stereotypes often sold to Western tourists.

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Watch the video here:

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Social Media Reaction

With over 560,000 views, the post went viral as more than 31,500 users liked it. Many users praised her for showing the positive side of India.

"When someone is chanting Hanuman Chalisa...its love and nothing else," one user wrote in the comment section.

"You should definitely visit Vrindavan at least once," another user suggested.

"You can travel alone to , but whereever you go always be active ,that's all you need. And it's quite easy to complain just call 139 and they will fully support you in all railway cases," a third user gave a valuable advice.