Want To Visit Meghalaya? Indian Railways Has A Special Tour Package For You

Meghalaya is becoming a popular choice for travellers who want to see a different side of India. With green hills, waterfalls, calm villages and beautiful roads, the state offers plenty to explore away from crowded tourist spots.

For those planning a trip to the Northeast, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced a 6-night, 7-day Meghalaya tour package called the Essence of Meghalaya Group Package Ex-Guwahati, which covers some of the region's best-known places.

Here is everything you need to know about the itinerary, important places covered and the total trip cost.

Also Read: Meghalaya Travel Guide: What To See, Do, And How Much A Trip Costs

Trip Cost

The package comes with different prices. For a single traveller, the Comfort class package costs Rs 49,470. For two people sharing a room, the price is Rs 34,620 per person, while three people sharing a room will pay Rs 32,970 per person.

Children between 5 and 11 years travelling with a bed will be charged Rs 32,150, while children up to 4 years travelling without a bed can join the trip for Rs 4,290.

There is also a special price for groups of 6 to 10 people travelling together on a twin or double-sharing basis. The package costs Rs 32,850 per person.

Itinerary

The 7-day Meghalaya trip begins in Guwahati, where travellers will be picked up from the airport or railway station and taken to the hotel. After checking in, the evening is free to relax. The next morning, the journey continues to Shillong after a visit to Kamakhya Temple. On the way, travellers can stop at Umiam Lake and Ward's Lake, depending on the available time. The night will be spent in Shillong.

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Day three is set aside for a trip to Cherrapunjee, where travellers will visit places such as Elephant Falls, Dwan Syiem View Point, Nohkalikai Falls, Mawsmai Caves and Seven Sisters Falls before returning to Shillong.

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The following day takes the group to Dawki and Mawlynnong. The plan includes a visit to the Bangladesh border, Umngot River, Mawlynnong village and a living root bridge. Day five focuses on Jowai and Jaintia Hills, along with Krangsuri Falls and Nartiang Monolith Park.

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On day six, the group returns to Guwahati. Travellers can enjoy a Brahmaputra River cruise at their own cost and spend the evening at a local market. The final morning is reserved for transfer to Guwahati airport or railway station, which brings the 7-day tour to an end.

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Also Read: Planning A Wildlife Trip? Indian Railways Launches All-Inclusive Maharashtra Safari Packages

Package Details

The IRCTC Meghalaya package includes six nights' hotel stay. Travellers will get breakfast and dinner during the trip, along with transport to the places mentioned in the itinerary. The package also covers sightseeing, travel insurance, road tolls and parking charges.

There are also some expenses that travellers will have to pay separately. Lunch, flight or train tickets are not included. Personal expenses, mineral water, laundry and hotel porter charges will also have to be paid by the traveller.

The package does not cover entry or VIP passes for Kamakhya Temple, camera charges or any other service that is not clearly mentioned under the inclusions. Travellers should keep these additional costs in mind while planning their budget for the trip.