Railways To Launch First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Between Guwahati And Howrah In January 2026

Indian Railways is set to introduce its first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train, marking a major upgrade in overnight rail travel in the country. Union Minister for Railways Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the development at a meeting in Rail Bhawan, New Delhi, extending warm New Year greetings while unveiling the new service.

The complete trial, testing and certification of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train have been successfully completed, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to flag off the inaugural service in January 2026 on the new route between Guwahati (Assam) and Howrah (West Bengal).

Vaishnaw described this first sleeper variant as a significant milestone for Indian Railways and for long-distance passengers. He added that 2026 will be a year of major reforms with several passenger-centric initiatives planned.

Route and Benefits

The new overnight service will connect Kamrup Metropolitan and Bongaigaon districts in Assam with Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri, Maldah, Murshidabad, Purba Bardhaman, Hooghly, and Howrah in West Bengal, boosting connectivity across regions.

Photo Credit: Ministry of Railways

Train Features and Capacity

The Vande Bharat Sleeper will run with 16 fully air-conditioned coaches, including 11 AC 3-tier, 4 AC 2-tier, and 1 AC First Class coach, accommodating approximately 823 passengers.

नए सस्पेंशन के साथ पूरी तरह नई डिजाइन की बोगी तैयार की गई है। डिजाइन के पैरामीटर्स को एक नए स्तर पर ले जाया गया है। इसकी एर्गोनॉमिक डिजाइन वाले इंटीरियर्स और लैडर्स- हर जगह सेफ्टी और सिक्योरिटी के लिए विशेष पैरामीटर्स रखे गए हैं: माननीय रेल मंत्री श्री @AshwiniVaishnaw जी pic.twitter.com/K2bKvAhNuB — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 1, 2026

Designed for comfortable overnight journeys, the train will depart in the evening and reach its destination early the next morning. It features ergonomically designed berths, advanced suspension, and modern safety systems to ensure passengers enjoy a high-quality travel experience.

Regional culinary offerings will also enhance the journey: travellers from Guwahati can expect Assamese cuisine, while passengers starting from Howrah will be served traditional Bengali delicacies on board.