Skip Waterlogged Roads, Vande Bharat Will Take You To These Cities From Delhi Within 6 Hours

The rain has finally arrived in Delhi, bringing relief from the scorching summer heat. But along with the pouring rain has come a familiar problem: waterlogged roads, endless traffic jams, slow-moving vehicles, and long travel delays. Across the city, commuters have been spending hours stuck on flooded roads, while many people planning weekend road trips have been left wondering whether they should cancel their travel plans altogether.

The problem isn't just traffic. Driving during the monsoon can be unpredictable. Heavy rain reduces visibility, water can hide potholes, roads become slippery, and sudden traffic horns can turn what should have been a four-hour drive into an all-day affair. If your holiday is meant to help you relax, spending the first half of it stuck in traffic isn't exactly the ideal start.

So, instead of taking your car, hop on a Vande Bharat Express. These semi-high-speed trains connect Delhi to several popular destinations in just a few hours, letting you skip the flooded highways and stressful driving. In fact, with Delhi currently battling severe waterlogging, the train could get you to your destination much quicker than travelling by road.

Agra

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If you're looking for a quick escape that doesn't require much planning, Agra is one of the easiest options. The Vande Bharat reaches Agra Cantt in around 2 hours and 30 minutes, making it one of the fastest journeys from Delhi. Instead of worrying about traffic on the Yamuna Expressway during heavy rain, you can simply board the train and enjoy a comfortable ride.

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Before you know it, you'll be standing in front of the Taj Mahal. You can spend your day exploring Agra Fort, shopping for marble souvenirs, or enjoying the city's famous petha and Mughlai food.

Chandigarh

Believe it or not, you can reach Chandigarh from Delhi in approximately 2 hours and 50 minutes on a Vande Bharat train. That's often far less stressful than spending hours on rain-hit highways. Instead of watching traffic crawl along, you'll be relaxing in your seat.

Once there, take a walk along Sukhna Lake, explore the quirky Rock Garden, or spend the afternoon hopping between the city's popular cafes. Chandigarh is perfect for travellers looking for a peaceful weekend without travelling too far from Delhi.

Amritsar

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If you decide to ditch the road trip for a train ride, Amritsar is still well within reach. The Delhi-Amritsar Vande Bharat completes the journey in around 5 hours and 30 minutes, helping you avoid a long day behind the wheel.

The city has something for everyone. Visit the breathtaking Golden Temple, experience the patriotic atmosphere at the Wagah Border ceremony, pay your respects at Jallianwala Bagh, and don't leave without trying Amritsar's famous kulchas, creamy lassi, and delicious street food.

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Dehradun

If your heart is set on the mountains, Dehradun is one of the easiest hill destinations to reach from Delhi by train. The Vande Bharat covers the journey in around 4 hours and 45 minutes, making it a convenient option during the rainy season.

Dehradun offers a refreshing change from the city's hustle. You can explore its cafes, stroll through local markets, and enjoy the pleasant weather. The city is also the gateway to Mussoorie, making it a great base for travellers planning to continue their holiday once weather conditions are favourable.

Road trips are fun, but during the monsoon, they can quickly become exhausting. That's why, this season, Vande Bharat trains may be the smarter way to travel.