Heavy Rain In Delhi-NCR Sparks Meme Fest As Waterlogging Hits Roads

Heavy rain and thunderstorms lashed Delhi-NCR on Thursday morning, bringing much-needed relief from the humid weather but also causing widespread waterlogging, traffic jams and delays across the region. Several parts of Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad witnessed intense showers accompanied by strong winds. The rain disrupted the morning rush hour as roads were flooded, vehicles crawled through waterlogged stretches and commuters shared long queues and slow-moving traffic on social media.

As visuals of flooded roads and drenched commuters flooded the internet, social media users responded with humour. Within hours, "Delhi Rains" began trending on X, with users posting memes, jokes and funny comparisons about the city's annual monsoon chaos.

Many memes poked fun at familiar scenes of cars wading through flooded roads, office-goers arriving soaked at work and the contrast between weather forecasts and the reality outside. Others joked that Delhi's roads had turned into rivers, while several users compared the city's streets to boating destinations.

m/hashtag/meme?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#meme #funnymeme pic.twitter.com/CpUcnjuuHy

— Funny Meme😂 (@Funnyyymemeee) July 7, 2026

Some users also highlighted the recurring issue of waterlogging, saying that even a spell of heavy rain was enough to bring traffic to a standstill. Others shared videos of overflowing roads and stranded vehicles, adding humorous captions to lighten the mood.

Despite the disruptions, many residents welcomed the showers after days of hot and sticky weather. Several social media users posted pictures of cloudy skies, rain-soaked streets and cups of tea, calling it the perfect weather to stay indoors.

The mix of relief from the heat and frustration over flooded roads once again showed how Delhi's monsoon season often becomes both a civic challenge and a source of endless internet humour.